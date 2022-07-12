Hazen woman killed, two people injured in I-94 crash

Authorities have identified a Fargo police officer and a man he shot and killed after an altercation outside an apartment complex. Police say 28-year-old Shane Netterville, of Jamestown, was shot Friday morning by Officer Adam O’Brien, an 11-year veteran of the force. Netterville died at a hospital several hours later. The shooting came after a report of two people slumped over in the van. When police arrived, Netterville sped out of the garage and was shot. O’Brien has been placed on paid administrative leave while the case is being reviewed by the Bureau of Criminal Investigation. Another man was arrested at the scene after he ignored commands of officers and was found to have methamphetamine. A third person who was in the van remains at large.