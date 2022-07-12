 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hazen woman killed, two people injured in I-94 crash

A Hazen woman was killed and two people were injured in a two-car crash on Interstate 94 near the Oriska rest area.

The 42-year-old woman’s name was not immediately released. She was a passenger in a westbound pickup that was pulling a flatbed car trailer in the right lane, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol. The trailer and pickup were rear-ended about 4:10 a.m. Tuesday by a 2017 GMC pickup, the Patrol said.

The Dodge pickup and trailer entered the median and rolled. A 14-year-old girl was ejected. She and the 46-year-old driver, both from Hazen, were transported to a Fargo hospital.

The driver of the GMC, Wyatt Staloch, 26, of Jamestown, left the scene after the collision. The Patrol identified the GMC through evidence left at the crash scene. Authorities located it in Jamestown and impounded it later in the morning, and Staloch was arrested.

Staloch is charged with leaving the scene of a fatal crash, a felony that carries a possible 10-year prison sentence. Other charges are pending, the Patrol said. Staloch was not injured.

The Barnes County Sheriff’s Office, Valley City Police Department, Barnes County Ambulance, Tower City Fire Department and Valley City Fire Department also responded. The crash is under investigation.

