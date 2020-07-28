Hamm says oil industry needs 'sound economics' rather than another boom

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

One of the pioneers of the Bakken shale play said Tuesday he expects to see "a decent recovery" for the oil industry by year's end, with more wells coming online in 2021.

"It will recover," said Harold Hamm, executive chairman of Continental Resources. "It may not be a boom. We don't need a boom. We just need to get some sound economics working for the industry again."

Hamm's comments came during a virtual event hosted by the North Dakota Petroleum Council.

He encouraged oil field service companies to "never give up" as they try to ride out this year's downturn, brought on by a price war between OPEC and Russia, then a major drop in oil demand amid the coronavirus pandemic and a volatile day in April when oil prices turned negative.

"I've seen this industry up and down so many times, it's unreal," he said. "Have faith in the industry. It'll be here."

Continental idled many of its North Dakota oil wells in recent months. Oil prices have improved somewhat since this spring, and Hamm said he expects that trend to continue over the course of the year.

A coronavirus vaccine could lead to a major turnaround, he said.