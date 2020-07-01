Hamm buying up shares of Continental Resources

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Harold Hamm has placed a $78.1 million bet on the company he founded 53 years ago. The oil tycoon purchased 4.74 million shares of Continental Resources common stock between June 22 and June 25, paying on average, $16.62 for each share.

"I firmly believe Continental's current share price reflects an uncommon value as the global pandemic has negatively impacted worldwide crude oil demand,” Hamm said in a media release about the purchase. “Recent purchases underscore my confidence in the Company’s continued operational excellence and strong financial performance. Continental is poised to deliver significant shareholder value for many years to come, and I believe there is no management team more aligned with shareholders than Continental.”

Hamm was CEO of Continental Resources until the end of 2019, when he stepped into the role of its executive director instead. William Berry took over as the company’s CEO in January.

This is not the first time that Hamm has purchased Continental shares. Last year in June, he paid $1.5 million for 38,000 shares of the company, at an average price of $38.76.

Hamm so far owns 289.7 million shares of Continental, which gives him 80% ownership of the company.