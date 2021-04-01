Half of North Dakota in extreme drought; governor puts National Guard on standby

Gov. Doug Burgum on Thursday put the National Guard on standby to help fight wildfires if needed, with extreme drought now covering nearly half of the state.
All of North Dakota is in some form of drought, and extreme drought -- the second-worst of four categories -- now covers almost all of western North Dakota, including the Bismarck-Mandan region, according to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor map, posted Thursday.
"Another dry week along with strong winds on March 29 resulted in a slight expansion of extreme drought ... across North Dakota and northern South Dakota," wrote Climate Prediction Center Meteorologist Brad Pugh and National Centers for Environmental Information Meteorologist Richard Heim.
The winds that gusted up to 70 mph in western North Dakota on Monday also created critical wildfire conditions. One fire started by a downed power line burned 880 acres north of Richardton, injured a firefighter and a rancher's calves, and damaged electrical infrastructure.
A U.S. Border Patrol agent saved a man from a brush fire near the Short Creek Recreation Area along the Canada border near Portal last Friday, according to the agency. The man had escaped his burning vehicle and was trying to outrun the flames, and the agent managed to drive around the flames and rescue him. The agent, who wasn't named, treated the man for burns, and the man was later taken to a hospital for evaluation.
Documented wildfires in North Dakota increased over the past week from 80 burning about 24,000 acres, to 139 scorching at least 26,000 acres, according to Beth Hill, acting outreach and education manager for the North Dakota Forest Service.
"There is always a lag and not everyone reports, but Ryan Melin, our fire manager, mentioned that these numbers were definitely short," she said. "He knew of at least three big fires from Monday/Tuesday that were not accounted for in this total, and the actual acreage was likely closer to 32,000-33,000 acres."
As a comparison, only about 9,200 acres were burned by wildfires in North Dakota in all of 2020.
“To prepare to support local and tribal firefighting efforts, assist federal fire partners, and respond to fire emergencies across the State, we must have firefighting resources available on short notice," Burgum said in his notice to Maj. Gen. Al Dohrmann, the Guard's adjutant general. "The North Dakota National Guard has the resources we may need to support those firefighting efforts.”
In addition, Colorado is providing two wildland fire engines to North Dakota through a state compact, and North Dakota has requested a fire prevention team to help with public messaging, according to State Forester Tom Claeys.
All but four of North Dakota's 53 counties have now implemented some form of outdoors burning restrictions. The only counties in the western half of the state that haven't are Bowman and Slope. All but the northeastern corner of the state is listed as having "very high" fire danger, with the exception of Billings County in the southwest, which is in the "extreme" danger category.
A National Weather Service red flag warning for critical fire weather conditions was in effect Thursday, with low humidity and gusty winds persisting across the state. The state forecast calls for no precipitation through at least the start of next week.
A continuation of a phenomenon known as La Nina -- a cooling of the waters in the tropical Pacific Ocean -- is a driving factor behind the dry spring weather this year, according to AccuWeather.
The U.S. Drought Monitor is a partnership of the National Drought Mitigation Center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
The North Dakota Fire Danger Guide is at https://ndresponse.gov/sites/www/files/documents/gallery/FireDanger/BurnBarn-Restrictions/ND-fire-danger-guide-web-pdf.pdf.
Reach Blake Nicholson at 701-250-8266 or blake.nicholson@bismarcktribune.com.