Whooping cranes rank No. 1 among Karen Lonefight's bird sightings.

The White Shield woman learned birding in Grand Forks and goes all over, collecting photographs and enjoying the wildlife. Also among her favorites are a hawk owl and a great gray owl, as well as piping plovers -- a threatened species.

She was out near White Shield in the spring of 2019 and initially assumed the six tall birds she spotted in a field were sandhill cranes.

"As I got closer and I saw that they were white, I just kinda freaked out," Lonefight said. She sat and watched, photographing the rare whoopers, an endangered species for decades.

Monitoring and managing endangered species are complex duties for state and federal wildlife officials. The work involves lengthy review processes and wide-ranging habitat efforts to protect and ideally recover species, often with partners that include federal agencies, private landowners and the oil industry.

"We're trying to preclude the need to list new species. We're trying to recover ones that are already listed. We mostly do that through trying to protect their habitats," said Drew Becker, North Dakota ecological services supervisor for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

The agency administers the federal Endangered Species Act for protection and recovery of species at or near risk of extinction. More than 2,300 species are listed as endangered or threatened.

In North Dakota, endangered species include the black-footed ferret, pallid sturgeon fish, poweshiek skipperling butterfly, rusty patched bumblebee and whooping crane; threatened species include the Dakota skipper butterfly, northern long-eared bat, piping plover bird, red knot bird and western prairie fringed orchid.

The monarch butterfly is a candidate species but is precluded due to higher-priority listing actions of Fish and Wildlife.

Anyone can petition the agency to list a species, a process that can last years. Recent petitions sought to list the yellow banded bumblebee and the moose, but their listings were found unwarranted.

Petitioned species under review as of March include the regal fritillary butterfly, western bumblebee, sturgeon chub and sicklefin chub. Some petitioners also have given notice of filings for several other bumblebees. Possible future listings include the golden-winged warbler, prairie gray fox and plains spotted skunk.

Delisting also can take years, and happens much less frequently than new species being listed.

Fish and Wildlife has main responsibility over protection and recovery of endangered species, work that focuses on habitat efforts.

North Dakota's Game and Fish Department assists in gathering information and giving input about petitioned species, works with private landowners in habitat programs and maintains a comprehensive plan that strives to keep more than 100 species from one day becoming endangered.

Feathers, ferrets and fish

Species listed in North Dakota, while fewer than those of nearly all other states, are an interesting cast of characters.

The whooping crane migrates through North Dakota. At 5 feet tall, the bird is North America's tallest, "the Airbus of the bird family," Becker said.

The crane dwindled to as few as 16 by 1941 due to hunting and habitat loss. They're also not prolific reproducers, and nesting sites face predators, Becker said.

The black-footed ferret is no longer found in North Dakota, though some are as close as the South Dakota portion of the Standing Rock Indian Reservation.

By the 1980s, just 18 ferrets in Wyoming were all that remained of the critters, once thought to be extinct before captive breeding helped bolster numbers to several hundred now in the wild and in captivity.

The ferrets are found exclusively with prairie dogs, their main food. But ferrets face risks of plague and poisoning in the dog towns.

Reestablishing the ferrets in North Dakota could be sustainable, but many ranchers don't enjoy prairie dogs, who dig and burrow, Becker said. Control of fleas to mitigate plague is a challenge, too.

The Garrison Dam National Fish Hatchery near Riverdale spawns and stocks the endangered pallid sturgeon, a large, prehistoric fish. Dams along the Missouri River have disrupted the sturgeon's habitat, changing river flows key to its survival.

The Dakota skipper, which is listed as threatened, is a major recovery focus for Fish and Wildlife in North Dakota. The butterfly's Midwestern range has been reduced, and its prairie habitat faces disruptions from oil and gas development.

Two species on North Dakota's endangered list were taken off in recent months: the least tern and the gray wolf.

Most recovery efforts for the tern were farther south, Becker said. Better river management helped provide good habitat for the bird, which needs sand to nest.

The gray wolf was delisted last fall. North Dakota has not had a breeding population in over a century, according to state Game Management Section Leader and Furbearer Biologist Stephanie Tucker.

Some wolves do "pass through pretty frequently" from the Great Lakes region, Becker said. Some go as far as Nebraska. Wolves' endangered status has been a passionate topic and highly litigated. The delisting is being challenged in court.

State Wildlife Action Plan

The biggest emphasis around endangered species by Game and Fish is its State Action Wildlife Plan, a detailed outline of "rare and declining fish and wildlife species in North Dakota" that aims to ensure their survival and avoid the endangered list.

The plan began in 2005 with federal funding and is updated every 10 years. The 2015 plan includes 115 "species of conservation priority" -- which encompass the endangered and threatened species in the state -- and outlines threats, conservation actions and monitoring plans.

"What we think is a better strategy is to proactively identify those species that are in decline, that may be trending towards that (endangered) designation and try to implement proactive measures to help them out and get those population trends to reverse and start to at least plateau or maybe increase," Game and Fish Conservation Section Leader Steve Dyke said.

Once a species has an endangered or threatened listing, Fish and Wildlife becomes the primary management entity.

The state plan's 115 species range from mammals to mussels to meadowlarks. The species are categorized in funding priority levels for projects to benefit their population.

Recent projects include a survey of small mammals, reptiles and amphibians in the Turtle Mountains and a statewide assessment of amphibians' distribution and breeding habitats.

North Dakota receives about $400,000-$650,000 annually for the projects, Dyke said. Fish and Wildlife apportions the money to states according to their size and population.

One-fourth to one-third of the projects' costs must be paid with nonfederal money, usually state or private funds or in-kind services, Dyke said.

Efforts in the 2025 State Wildlife Action Plan will go toward insects, especially pollinators -- species that have seen more petitions for listings, Game and Fish Conservation Biologist Patrick Isakson said.

"We're just trying to cover everything that's there to stay ahead of the curve," he said.

'All-of-the-above strategy'

North Dakota has "got a unique situation" compared to states farther east, Becker said.

"Even in in the east of our state compared to places like Iowa or Illinois or Ohio, Indiana, we've got a lot of grassland habitats that are in pretty good shape, so things are a bit rosier, I think," he said.

For instance, the Sheyenne National Grassland in southeastern North Dakota is a vital tract of tallgrass prairie habitat remaining in North America.

But roads, dams, agriculture and urbanization have changed North Dakota's mostly prairie landscape. And species such as pollinators need wide-open spaces to thrive.

"There's just not as much space for a species as there was, and we continue to lose native habitats, and that's where we try to work around that," Isakson said.

One Fish and Wildlife grassland restoration project, begun in 2019, looks to improve conditions for the Dakota skipper on the Upper Souris National Wildlife Refuge north of Minot.

An 80-acre parcel will be reseeded in spring 2022 with grass species and a variety of flowering forbs, such as the purple coneflower and purple clover.

The project could take two to three years before the vegetation reaches a point where the butterflies may find it suitable, or Fish and Wildlife could use it for a future release site, according to agency Biologist Jerry Reinisch. The cost is $60,000, covered by the North Dakota Natural Resources Trust, a conservation group. The seed mixes are expensive, Reinisch said.

"We're hoping that we can reestablish some quality native prairie that (the skippers) might come back to," he said.

Habitat goes beyond endangered or threatened species, Becker said.

"All those things that are good for pollinators are good for ducks. They're good for other birds that a lot of people care about, and so it's the all-of-the-above strategy there, I think," he said.

Fish and Wildlife also works to avoid and minimize impacts from industries to listed species, Becker said.

Examples include bird diverters on power transmission lines in the path of whooping cranes, certain construction techniques so to not disturb birds, and dust control around oil drilling operations to protect skippers.

"We're looking for ways to kind of create win-wins that work for the industry and work for the critter," Becker said.

Private landowners

Much of Game and Fish's habitat work is done with private landowners through the Private Land Initiative, an umbrella of programs that goes beyond endangered species. The initiative is funded through hunting license fees and interest off Game and Fish's general fund.

"We've got programs that help landowners establish new habitat or maintain existing habitat," Private Lands Section Leader Kevin Kading said. "The primary focus is obviously for ... game species, but we incorporate different practices and different things into conservation plans and things like that so we can try to benefit other species of conservation priority and maybe some of the endangered species as well, or threatened species."

The State Wildlife Action Plan helps guide Game and Fish in projects in important areas or special habitats, he said.

"Front and center" of the initiative is Private Land Open to Sportsmen, he said. PLOTS is a program for hunting access on private land.

About 800,000 acres are PLOTS in North Dakota, Kading said. The voluntary program has a variety of options for landowners, some lasting as short as two years or as long as 20. Landowner payments vary depending on what the landowner is willing to do, Kading said.

"If they're willing to establish habitat, they receive rental payments with cost-share to establish the grass and incentives for establishing the grass, those types of things and it kind of varies," Kading said.

Game and Fish develops a management plan that could include haying or grazing to keep grass diverse while under contract.

Grassland and wetland restorations have been successful, Dyke said. But restoring a grassland to some semblance of a native, unbroken prairie is a challenge. Some species need exact ingredients to survive, Game and Fish Conservation Biologist Elisha Mueller said.

Game and Fish doesn't strive to idle habitat but aims to keep farmers and ranchers on the landscape, Dyke said.

"I think in the past it's often been misconstrued that when we talk about protection that we're trying to idle, per se, some of these areas long term, and I don't think that's what we're talking about here," he said.

Other efforts of the Private Lands Initiative include working with partners such as conservation organizations on habitat projects. One example is providing additional funding for Pheasants Forever's precision agriculture program, Kading said.

The Recovering America's Wildlife Act, pending in Congress, could bring more money to the state for benefiting all kinds of species, he said. The legislation would put more than $1 billion a year toward preventing at-risk species from reaching endangered status.

