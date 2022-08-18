Guard unit being honored in Devils Lake

A North Dakota Army National Guard unit that served about a year in the Middle East is being honored in Devils Lake on Friday.
The 835th Engineer Utilities Detachment is headquartered at Camp Grafton Training Center near Devils Lake and consists of about 50 soldiers with engineer construction skills. They did general construction and utility work overseas from August 2021 to this past June.
The public ceremony will be held at Burdick Arena in Devils Lake beginning at 2 p.m. and will be livestreamed. A link is available on the National Guard website, https://www.ndguard.nd.gov/.