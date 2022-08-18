 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Guard unit being honored in Devils Lake

  • 0

A North Dakota Army National Guard unit that served about a year in the Middle East is being honored in Devils Lake on Friday.

The 835th Engineer Utilities Detachment is headquartered at Camp Grafton Training Center near Devils Lake and consists of about 50 soldiers with engineer construction skills. They did general construction and utility work overseas from August 2021 to this past June.

The public ceremony will be held at Burdick Arena in Devils Lake beginning at 2 p.m. and will be livestreamed. A link is available on the National Guard website, https://www.ndguard.nd.gov/.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Burgum aims to allow pledge recitation at meetings, schools

Burgum aims to allow pledge recitation at meetings, schools

Gov. Doug Burgum says he’ll work with legislators on a bill next session to “guarantee that the opportunity exists” for students and elected governing bodies to say the Pledge of Allegiance, if they choose.  The Republican governor’s announcement comes after the Fargo School Board last week announced plans to stop reciting the pledge on the grounds that it doesn’t align with the district’s diversity code.  Under current state law, governing bodies and schools can’t be required to recite the pledge. A Burgum spokesman says the governor’s aim is to ensure that those who wish to say it may legally do so.

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukraine: Search continues after Russian strikes on Kharkiv

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News