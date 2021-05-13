Guard soldiers training in Kimball Bottoms area

North Dakota Army National Guard soldiers will be training on and near the Missouri River south of Bismarck this weekend.

The off-road vehicle area known as the Desert will be closed to the public from 8 a.m. Friday through 10 a.m. Sunday so the 957th Engineer Company can train.

In addition to land training, more than 100 soldiers will be conducting boating and bridging operations on the water in the Kimball Bottoms area. The river will remain open, but boaters and others in the area are urged to use caution.

