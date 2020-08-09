Guard soldiers to partner with McLean County Sheriff's Office on training

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Bismarck-based North Dakota National Guard soldiers will partner with the McLean County Sheriff’s Office in a joint exercise Monday through Wednesday.

Army aviators with the 1st Battalion, 112th Aviation Regiment will take part. Officials are cautioning the public that there will be increased vehicle and helicopter traffic during the exercises.

Training is planned west of Garrison on Monday, in the southern part of the county on Tuesday and in the vicinity of Turtle Creek Bridge on County Highway 22 on Wednesday.

