Growth predicted for North Dakota economy; outlook for metro areas positive

The economic outlook for North Dakota remains positive even as the national economy shows signs of entering a recession, according to the latest quarterly report from North Dakota State University.

It indicates growth for wages and salaries in the state, as well as a growing labor force, decreasing unemployment rates, strong total tax collections, and a rising gross state product.

“We continue to see North Dakota’s economy responding countercyclical to national trends,” said NDSU economics professor Jeremy Jackson, director of the Center for the Study of Public Choice and Private Enterprise. “As unemployment and inflation are expected to rise nationally, North Dakota is showing signs of strong economic growth in 2022.”

The labor force statewide grew by nearly 1% in the first quarter -- growth that's expected to continue over the next year. The state unemployment rate is forecast to hold steady near its current level just above 3%. The gross state product fell by almost half a percentage point in the fourth quarter of 2021 but is forecast for slight growth in the first two quarters of this year "before accelerating through the rest of 2022."

"Projected growth in income, GSP, and strong commodity prices are all contributing to a forecast of strong and growing total tax collections," the report says.

The North Dakota Forecast Model uses historical data and trends to predict future economic outcomes for the state and its three largest metropolitan areas. The report notes that North Dakota's economy is tied to oil, and the state's economic path can be influenced by changes in the price of crude.

"The greatest impact of oil price trends is on total tax collections and gross state product," the report says. "Each of these have continued forecast growth except under worse-case crude price scenarios. Under the worst-case scenario, tax collections are projected to remain flat."

The report also states, "Crude prices have continued to increase and may continue to rise with global supply chain uncertainty remaining a factor."

As for farm commodities, "The price of wheat is expected to hold steady while corn and soy may edge higher," the report says.

Metro areas

The Bismarck metro area continues to have a positive economic outlook.

Total wages are expected to grow throughout the year. The size of the labor force is forecast to experience mild growth in the near term, though a small decline is possible late in the year and into 2023.

The city's unemployment rate was 2.63% in the first quarter, down from 2.9% in the fourth quarter of 2021, and it's expected to continue decreasing. Bismarck's housing price index continues to grow at a rate near 3% per quarter.

The outlook for the Fargo area also is positive, with wages, labor force and housing prices forecast to grow, and the unemployment rate expected to decline. The outlook for Grand Forks also is positive, with wages and labor force expected to grow and unemployment forecast to fall; housing prices are forecast for strong growth after a "a small downward move" in the first quarter.

The data for the fourth quarter report came primarily from the St. Louis Federal Reserve. The full report can be found at https://www.ndsu.edu/centers/pcpe/research/economic_outlook/.

