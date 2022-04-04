Growth expected in North Dakota economy; outlook for Bismarck remains positive

While the national economy is showing signs of slowing down, the outlook for North Dakota suggests economic growth this year.

The latest quarterly outlook from North Dakota State University indicates growth for salaries and wages in the state, as well as a growing labor force, decreasing unemployment rates, strong total tax collections and a rising gross state product.

"The overall economic outlook for the state has improved from the previous forecast in December 2021," wrote NDSU economics professor Jeremy Jackson, director of the Center for the Study of Public Choice and Private Enterprise.

The report published last month shows a reduced risk for decreases in the labor force despite small labor force declines in recent quarters, he said. Total wages and salaries are forecast to continue growing at about 2% per quarter. The state unemployment rate is forecast to hold steady at just above 3%.

North Dakota’s gross state product is forecast to decline slightly and then grow as the year progresses. Total tax collections are predicted to remain stable.

The North Dakota Forecast Model uses historical data and trends to predict future economic outcomes for the state. The report notes that North Dakota's economy is heavily tied to oil, and its economic path can be influenced by changes in the price of crude. Oil prices recently spiked after Russia invaded Ukraine late last month.

"The data used in this analysis predates the conflict in Ukraine. Because of this, current trends in the WTI crude price are not reflected in the model," Jackson wrote, referring to West Texas Intermediate crude, the U.S. oil pricing benchmark. "Because crude prices are being driven by geopolitical uncertainty, their prediction is outside of the scope of the model. We can expect oil prices to remain elevated as the ongoing conflict in Ukraine limits the flow of crude and creates uncertainty."

Metro areas

The Bismarck metro area continues to have a positive economic outlook.

Total wages are expected to grow throughout the year. The size of the labor force is forecast to experience mild growth in 2022 after holding steady in 2021. The unemployment rate was 3% in the fourth quarter of 2021, which was down from 3.4% and 3.6% in the third and second quarters of last year, respectively. The downward trend is expected to continue. The Bismarck housing price index continues to grow at a rate near 3% per quarter. The growth is expected to continue.

The outlook for the Fargo area also is positive, with wages, labor force and housing prices forecast to grow, and the unemployment rate expected to decline. The outlook for Grand Forks is neutral, with wages and unemployment forecast to remain the same, and labor force and housing prices expected to grow.

The data for the fourth quarter report came primarily from the St. Louis Federal Reserve. The full report can be found at https://www.ndsu.edu/centers/pcpe/research/economic_outlook/.

