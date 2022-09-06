 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Grouse, partridge seasons open Saturday

North Dakota’s hunting seasons for grouse and partridge open Saturday.

Shooting hours are half an hour before sunrise to sunset. Sharptails, ruffed grouse and Hungarian partridge each has a daily limit of three and a possession limit of 12.

All hunters must have a general game and habitat license. Hunters age 16 and older also need a small game license.

For other season information and regulations, hunters should consult the North Dakota 2022-23 Hunting and Trapping Guide. It's available online at https://gf.nd.gov/regulations/small-combined.

