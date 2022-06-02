 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ground broken for $350M soybean plant near Jamestown; oil will be used by Dickinson refinery

soybean plant.JPG

Gov. Doug Burgum speaks at a ground-breaking ceremony for the Green Bison Soy Processing plant near Jamestown.

 PROVIDED, N.D. GOVERNOR'S OFFICE

Officials on Thursday broke ground east of Jamestown for what will be the first dedicated soybean plant in North Dakota.

The $350 million facility at the Spiritwood Energy Park will be owned by Green Bison Soy Processing, a joint venture of the ADM agribusiness conglomerate and Marathon Petroleum Corp.

By harvest 2023 the plant is expected to be producing about 600 million pounds of refined vegetable oil annually, which will be supplied to Marathon for use in making renewable diesel fuel.

“Renewable diesel is a potentially transformative opportunity for the oilseed industry, for farmers, and for the sustainability of our transportation system," said Ken Campbell, ADM’s president of North America oils, biodiesel and renewable chemicals.

The plant will have the capacity to process 150,000 bushels of soybeans per day. The oil will be used to produce 75 million gallons of renewable diesel annually at Marathon's refinery in Dickinson.

“This joining of two of the most important components of North Dakota's economy -- agriculture and energy -- is made possible by a willingness to work together to achieve goals that will in the end benefit the city of Jamestown, Stutsman County and the entire state of North Dakota," Jamestown Mayor Dwaine Heinrich said.

soybean plant2.JPG

Marathon Senior Vice President Dave Heppner, from left, speaks with Lt. Gov. Brent Sanford and Gov. Doug Burgum at a ground-breaking ceremony for the Green Bison Soy Processing plant near Jamestown.

Marathon Senior Vice President Dave Heppner said the project "represents another step in MPC’s commitment to investing in a sustainable, energy-diverse future.”

North Dakota farmers last year produced 182 million bushels of soybeans, from a record 7.25 million acres, according to data from the National Agricultural Statistics Service. Production ranked the state 10th in the nation.

“As a top 10 soybean-producing state, the ADM-MPC joint venture is a game-changer that will provide lasting benefits for North Dakota soybean growers,” Gov. Doug Burgum said. “Green Bison will add value and expand the market for one of our farmers’ most important crops, while also creating 75 direct jobs and diversifying our economy to support our communities, our citizens and the entire state."

