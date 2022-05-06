Green ash tree in Bismarck crowned a champion; Arbor Day celebration set Friday

Something 65 feet tall caught the eye of Alecia Fedorenko when she was considering buying the house at 1910 Laforest Ave. in Bismarck a few years ago.

She made the purchase, and now she’s the owner of a tree that not only shades her house in the hot summer months but has the distinction of officially being the biggest green ash in North Dakota.

“It’s one of the reasons I bought the house,” she said. “It’s such a beautiful tree.”

The tree on the boulevard in front of Fedorenko’s home is among three new entries to the North Dakota Register of Champion Trees, a list of the largest of various types of native and non-native trees in the state. It’s patterned after the National Big Tree Program sponsored by the American Forests conservation nonprofit. The NDSU-North Dakota Forest Service updates the state list yearly.

A champion tree stays on the list until it’s dethroned. North Dakota hasn't had a champion green ash for a few years. The most recent was a Fargo tree owned by the Fargo-Moorhead Community Theatre, according to Beth Hill, outreach and education manager for the North Dakota Forest Service.

"It was measured and crowned in 1998, and from what I can tell, that tree no longer stands," she said.

The tree fell into the theater's driveway when no one was around about 15 years ago, according to theater Costume Director Shelly Hurt-Geist. Officials aren't sure if it fell because it was diseased or because it was struck by lightning. The rest of the tree was later removed.

"Shelly also remembered that the gigantic stump remained for quite a while, measuring at least 6 feet across, until that too was removed," General Manager Lucas Rutten said.

The empty green ash space on the state champions list was filled when outdoors enthusiasts Susan Wefald and Nancy Willis last year volunteered with the Bismarck Parks and Recreation District to hunt for champion trees around the city. The two retirees who have been friends for decades focused on green ash, bur oak, cottonwood, American elm and linden trees.

“Over the years the Forestry Department and citizens have planted a lot of those trees around town, because they’re very hardy, of course -- they’re native to our region,” Wefald said. “City Forester Doug Wiles gave us equipment and information on how to measure.”

They scoured the city for big trees for a couple of hours a week from January through October.

“We surveyed the city by walking, by driving around, by asking people if they knew where any of the largest trees were of a certain species,” Wefald said. “It was a lot of legwork, but we had good weather last spring and summer.”

They were pleased with the reception they got from property owners.

“We weren’t talking about politics, we weren’t talking about COVID -- we wanted to talk about their tree,” Wefald said. “So they were real excited when we said, ‘We want to measure your tree to see if it’s a champion.’”

Willis said measuring a tree canopy isn't a simple process.

"You walk out under it -- you go out in four directions" and measure, she said. "Then you have to divide it by four, then you have to divide it by four again, because a tree isn't the same all the way around."

The green ash they found on Fedorenko’s property measured 65 feet tall, with a trunk just under 12 feet around and an average crown spread of 71 feet.

"This ash tree was a good one because it kind of stood alone, because it had all that area to expand, and some trees don't have that," Willis said.

She and Wefald also came across what is now the runner-up champion green ash, at 2005 St. Joseph Drive in Bismarck, owned by Chantell Slaubaugh. It measures 60 feet high, with a circumference of about 8 ½ feet and a crown spread of 62 feet.

Wefald and Willis nominated some other trees, as well.

“But those didn’t quite make the cut,” Wefald said. “Fargo, because they get more rain, they tend to have more champions in the eastern part of the state.”

Bismarck does have four other state champion trees that have been on the list for several years:

Horse chestnut, 1418 Porter Ave., owned by Peter Feist.

Amur maple, 530 E. Capital Ave., owned by Glaser Properties.

Sycamore, 905 N. 12th St., owned by the city.

Red oak, 920 Arthur Drive, owned by Jim Fuglie and Lillian Crook.

The other two champion trees crowned this year were a Russian olive in Fargo and an Ohio buckeye in Valley City, according to State Forester Thomas Claeys.

North Dakota’s largest tree is a cottonwood in Steele County that stands 105 feet tall, has a girth of 30 feet and an average crown spread of 108 feet.

Willis said searching for champion trees often takes a person "really into the brush," but that "it was an adventure. It was fun." She hopes she and Wefald will do it again.

"There are more kinds of trees we could go after," she said. "I would love it."

Arbor Day celebration

The champion tree project will be one of the focuses of the city's Arbor Day Celebration on Friday, beginning at 1 p.m. at Custer Park. The theme is “Planting Trees Since 1872."

Each year a ceremonial Arbor Day tree is dedicated to a local resident whose efforts have made a significant contribution to Bismarck's urban forest. This year's tree planting will recognize Public Works Service Operations Director Jeff Heintz, a city employee for more than three decades.

The event also will include various awards and recognitions, and a celebration of Bismarck's 45 years as a Tree City USA.

For more information, go to www.bismarcknd.gov/forestry or call 701-355-1700.

The state of North Dakota also recognizes Arbor Day on May 6.

"We invite people to plant a tree as a symbol of resilience and hope," State Forester Thomas Claeys said. "A tree planted today can enhance the quality of life for present and future generations.”

The state Arbor Day celebration will be held next Wednesday at the University of North Dakota in Grand Forks, the state’s newest Tree Campus Higher Education campus.

Reach News Editor Blake Nicholson at 701-250-8266 or blake.nicholson@bismarcktribune.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.