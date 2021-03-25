Great River Energy in exclusive talks with potential Coal Creek buyer

Coal Creek Station could soon have a second chance at life under a new owner.

Great River Energy has entered into exclusive negotiations with a potential buyer for North Dakota’s largest coal-fired power plant, which is otherwise slated to shut down next year.

The Minnesota-based power cooperative is not disclosing who the potential buyer is, nor are state officials involved in discussions about the future of the plant. But the announcement could offer reassurance to hundreds of plant workers and coal miners at the adjacent Falkirk Mine that they might not be out of a job next year.

“It just gives you a sense of how close (a deal) is,” said Lt. Gov. Brent Sanford, who has been involved in the talks. “It’s like it’s on the 1-yard line. It’s not done yet, but it’s close.”