Great River Energy in exclusive talks with potential Coal Creek buyer

Coal Creek Station could soon have a second chance at life under a new owner.
Great River Energy has entered into exclusive negotiations with a potential buyer for North Dakota’s largest coal-fired power plant, which is otherwise slated to shut down next year.
The Minnesota-based power cooperative is not disclosing who the potential buyer is, nor are state officials involved in discussions about the future of the plant. But the announcement could offer reassurance to hundreds of plant workers and coal miners at the adjacent Falkirk Mine that they might not be out of a job next year.
“It just gives you a sense of how close (a deal) is,” said Lt. Gov. Brent Sanford, who has been involved in the talks. “It’s like it’s on the 1-yard line. It’s not done yet, but it’s close.”
The potential buyer is considering purchasing both the plant and the transmission line attached to it that carries power to Minnesota. The buyer would operate Coal Creek using plant workers that it hires, whereas the co-op would continue operating the power line using its existing workers under a contract with the new owner, GRE said in a statement.
GRE anticipates the deal could be finalized later this year.
The potential buyer plans to pursue a carbon capture and storage system at the facility, which was “an important factor in our decision to negotiate exclusively with them,” GRE said. The technology involves separating carbon dioxide from the plant's exhaust gas and then injecting it deep underground for permanent storage. Several similar efforts are in the works at various coal and ethanol plants in North Dakota.
The technology is in its infancy and is expensive. It's seen by supporters as a way to curb climate change, as carbon dioxide is a greenhouse gas.
GRE announced last May that it planned to close Coal Creek in 2022. The facility has run at a financial loss for several years. Numerous coal plants across the United States have shut down over the past decade as they face competition from natural gas and renewable energy.
Co-op CEO David Saggau said last year that GRE sought to give the plant away “for a dollar.”
Coal Creek has a capacity of 1,100 megawatts and has operated for over 40 years. It is located in McLean County between Underwood and Washburn, just west of U.S. Route 83.
