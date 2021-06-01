Great Plains Food Bank sets Youth Summer Meals sites

The Great Plains Food Bank has announced 18 sites including one in Bismarck for its Youth Summer Meals Program for 2021 -- more than double the number of locations last year when it provided nearly 9,000 meals.

The Youth Summer Meals Program helps provide meals for children during the summer months when school lunch and breakfast programs aren’t available.

“Children make up 36% of those we serve each year, which is more than 50,000 kids," Food Bank Program Director Nancy Carriveau said. "Fighting childhood hunger will always remain a top priority for us, and we are thrilled to be able to offer this program at sites throughout the state so there will be food available when kids don’t have a school lunch to rely on.”

Kiwanis Park in Bismarck is one of the sites. Meals are from 12-1 p.m. on Wednesdays from June 7 through Aug. 18.

"Kids attending that day will actually receive a box of food that includes five meals, snacks and milk to help them get through the next week," spokesman Jared Slinde said.