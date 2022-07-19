Great Plains Food Bank predicts drop in distribution; nonprofit cites inflation, food shortages

Inflation and food shortages have North Dakota's largest hunger-relief organization preparing for a drop in food distribution.

Great Plains Food Bank is expecting to deliver 1 million fewer pounds of food this fiscal year -- a drop of more than 7% from last fiscal year -- due to ongoing inflation and historically low amounts of food donations. That will equate to about 800,000 fewer meals.

The drop would be the largest the organization has had since 2018, and the biggest challenge the nonprofit has faced since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Great Plains. The crisis can be seen on its shelves.

“Our warehouse looks very different today than it has in the past," Great Plains Chief Operating Officer Kate Molbert said.

High prices are partly to blame. Since last June, food prices have swelled by 14.3%, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Fuel costs also have spiked, and many of the people Great Plains serves have to decide between buying food or buying gas. Nearly 1 in 6 North Dakotans face food insecurity, according to the nonprofit.

Great Plains distributed about 13.4 million pounds of food during its most recent fiscal year, from July 2021 to June 2022. The nonprofit has budgeted $2.2 million this fiscal year to buy food to offset the drop in donations. That's double the amount budgeted last fiscal year and the most the organization has budgeted toward the purchase of food in its 39-year history.

Great Plains is not planning to cut any of its programs such as the mobile food pantry, which brings food to smaller communities, but is finding ways to make programs more cost-efficient.

“Our services will always be here for those in need," Molbert said. “We are continuing to find ways to be creative and innovative to source food."

Community members looking to help Great Plains can either give a financial donation, used toward the purchase of food, or a food donation. For more information, go to www.greatplainsfoodbank.org.

Great Plains is based in Fargo, with a regional distribution center in Bismarck. The organization distributes to food pantries, shelters, soup kitchens and other charitable feeding programs in nearly 100 communities across North Dakota and into eastern Minnesota. About half of those communities are in the western two-thirds of North Dakota.