Great Plains Food Bank opens Bismarck Regional Service Center

North Dakota's largest hunger-relief organization has opened a Bismarck center that it expects will help provide 1.25 million meals in its first year of operation.
Fargo-based Great Plains Food Bank held a grand opening Thursday for its $1.5 million, 10,000-square-foot Bismarck Regional Service Center at 1315 S. 20th St. The facility that was announced last year aims to boost service to nearly 100 food pantries, shelters and soup kitchens in central and western North Dakota.
“Today we take our next bold step in the fight to end hunger,” Great Plains Food Bank CEO Steve Sellent said. “We distribute food for 14.4 million meals annually to all 53 counties statewide from our distribution center in Fargo. Having this facility centrally located in Bismarck will lead to greater efficiency and effectiveness of our organization and is critical to meeting our vision of a hunger-free North Dakota."
The center will mean that Great Plains will no longer need to send trucks from its Fargo base to pick up the larger food donations in the region, haul them back east for storage, then truck them back west later for distribution. It's one of three key components of Great Plains’ “Feed the Future” fundraising campaign, which began in 2015. The other two are upgrades including a freezer expansion at the Fargo headquarters and an increase in the number of meals served by 2021.
The Bismarck building formerly housed a cabinet carpentry business. Throughout this year it has been renovated with a freezer/cooler, racks for donated food, a loading bay and community room, and an office and reception area.
"This center is more than a building. It provides hope to working families, nourishment for hungry children and the nutrition necessary for seniors to thrive," Great Plains Food Bank President Melissa Sobolik said.
The Great Plains Food Bank nonprofit supports more than 200 food pantries, shelters, soup kitchens and other charitable feeding programs in 99 communities in North Dakota and northwestern Minnesota. Since 1983, it has helped distribute more than 175 million meals.
