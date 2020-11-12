Great Plains Food Bank opens Bismarck Regional Service Center

North Dakota's largest hunger-relief organization has opened a Bismarck center that it expects will help provide 1.25 million meals in its first year of operation.

Fargo-based Great Plains Food Bank held a grand opening Thursday for its $1.5 million, 10,000-square-foot Bismarck Regional Service Center at 1315 S. 20th St. The facility that was announced last year aims to boost service to nearly 100 food pantries, shelters and soup kitchens in central and western North Dakota.

“Today we take our next bold step in the fight to end hunger,” Great Plains Food Bank CEO Steve Sellent said. “We distribute food for 14.4 million meals annually to all 53 counties statewide from our distribution center in Fargo. Having this facility centrally located in Bismarck will lead to greater efficiency and effectiveness of our organization and is critical to meeting our vision of a hunger-free North Dakota."

