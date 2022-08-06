Grant Marsh Bridge inspection starts Monday

A routine inspection of the Grant Marsh Bridge on Interstate 94 between Bismarck and Mandan is scheduled to begin Monday and last through Wednesday, Aug. 17.
Inspection work will occur during the following times:
- This coming Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Saturday, Aug. 13, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Monday, Aug. 15, to Wednesday, Aug. 17, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Motorists should be prepared for speed reduction, and single-lane closures might be in effect at times, according to the state Transportation Department.