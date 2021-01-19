Yea or neigh? Bill recognizes dogs, miniature horses as service animals

A proposal before state lawmakers would rein in what species qualify as service animals in North Dakota: dogs and miniature horses.

Supporters of House Bill 1230 say it would bring state law into compliance with federal regulations under the Americans with Disabilities Act and remove any confusion about which species can be considered for service animal work. Dogs and the small equines are recognized as service animals under the ADA, which does not identify any other animals eligible for the status.

With the way North Dakota’s existing definition is written, someone could, in theory, try to call any species of animal a service animal.

“We don’t want someone claiming they have a service boa constrictor or a service iguana,” the bill’s sponsor, Rep. Bernie Satrom, R-Jamestown, said during a hearing Tuesday before the House Judiciary Committee.