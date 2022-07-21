Wrigley won't heed calls for independent probe of deleted Stenehjem emails

North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley says he will not heed calls for an outside investigation into the deletion of email accounts belonging to late Republican Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem and his former deputy.

Retiring Senate Majority Leader Rich Wardner, R-Dickinson, and Democratic-NPL Party Chairman Patrick Hart this week called for an independent probe, but Wrigley reiterated to the Tribune late Wednesday that he considers the matter closed.

Stenehjem's longtime assistant, Liz Brocker, resigned Friday after records yielded in a request from the Tribune detailed her actions directing the email accounts be deleted, including Stenehjem's the day after his Jan. 28 death due to cardiac arrest.

"We want to make sure no one has an opportunity to make an Open Record request for his emails, especially as he kept EVERYTHING. This was approved by Troy," Brocker wrote on Jan. 29 to the office's information technology/criminal justice information services director.

"Troy" was a reference to former Chief Deputy Attorney General Troy Seibel, who resigned in March as Wrigley intended to name his own deputy following his appointment by Gov. Doug Burgum to fill Stenehjem's position.

Seibel has told the Tribune he doesn't recall a conversation about Stenehjem's email account, and that he had no control over how his own was handled following his resignation. Brocker directed the office IT staff to delete Seibel's account after he left, according to documents that Wrigley's office provided to the Tribune.

State law makes it a felony for a public servant with custody of government records to "knowingly, without lawful authority," destroy, conceal, remove or otherwise impair the verity or availability of a government record. The offense is a misdemeanor for anybody else.

Hart wants an outside criminal investigation to determine if any charges are warranted. Wardner said an internal office investigation isn't enough because there will always be doubt among the public.

Wrigley said his office has conducted a thorough investigation with “lots of eyes” looking into it, including attorneys who are some of the “finest subject matter experts in the state.” He said his office has concluded that there was no illegal conduct that would merit criminal prosecution.

Wrigley must win election over Democrat Tim Lamb in November to continue serving beyond 2022.