Wrigley taps Montana to investigate predecessor's cost overrun

Montana state investigators will probe a nearly $1.8 million construction cost overrun incurred under North Dakota's late attorney general.

The move follows North Dakota lawmakers' direction for further investigation by an independent agency after they heard a critical investigative report read by State Auditor Josh Gallion late last month. Lawmakers said the report raised questions of trust and double-billing.

The Attorney General's Office under Wayne Stenehjem leased the Stealth Properties building at 1720 Burlington Drive in south Bismarck to house its numerous divisions. Parkway Property Management co-owner C.J. Schorsch has said the "build-to-suit" upgrade project was punctuated by coronavirus pandemic delays, overages and change orders.

Attorney General Drew Wrigley in June disclosed the cost overrun under his predecessor to the Legislature's Budget Section, saying it was in the interest of transparency. The Attorney General's Office last year under Stenehjem used $1.4 million from its 2019-21 budget and rolled the remaining $400,000 into a new rental rate of the lease to cover the overrun. The lease is for 10 years.

Gallion's report named state Rep. Jason Dockter, R-Bismarck, as an owner in three companies involved in leasing and remodeling the building, including a contracting company that received about $322,000 in payments without invoices.

Dockter has said he had nothing to do with billing or day-to-day operations. He also has told the Tribune that he plans to resolve issues identified in the report with the Attorney General's Office.

Montana

Wrigley told the Tribune he spoke Tuesday with Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen, and handed off the cost overrun matter to that state's Division of Criminal Investigation.

There was no particular reason he chose the Treasure State, other than it being a neighboring state and South Dakota being short-staffed on investigative agents, according to Wrigley.

He said the bounds of the investigation will be up to Montana.

"I'm not going to direct them one way or the other. I think the nature of this has to be a full-on handoff of the matter -- 'Here's the investigative materials that we have,' and they'll go through there and decide what additional inquiries they want to make, if there's other information that they want or if there are interviews (to do), so that's up to them," Wrigley said.

His office is preparing "for the transmittal of absolutely every bit of evidence, information that we've got," he said.

Deleted email accounts

It's unclear if Montana's probe will include the deletions of the state government email accounts of Stenehjem and former Chief Deputy Attorney General Troy Seibel.

Stenehjem spokeswoman Liz Brocker directed the deletion of both accounts, including Stenehjem's just days after he died Jan. 28 due to cardiac arrest. She resigned in July, days after the deletions came to light from a Tribune records request.

Wrigley has said repeatedly there was no criminal wrongdoing in the deletions. Montana investigators are "free to" look into the deleted email accounts, he said.

A timeline for the probe isn't known, according to Wrigley. North Dakota will pay room and board for Montana investigators if needed, but otherwise the costs will be handled as a “professional courtesy” as law enforcement agencies have done so in the past, he said.

The Montana Division of Criminal Investigation did not immediately respond to a Tribune email seeking comment.

Email recovery

North Dakota's Information Technology Department recently tapped Microsoft consultant service Planet Technologies to attempt to retrieve the deleted email accounts. The 30-day job isn't to exceed $9,240.

Chief Technology Officer Duane Schell said he expects the job to come in under budget and be completed sooner than 30 days.