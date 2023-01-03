Workforce, tax relief, abortion topics, more await North Dakota lawmakers in session

Major issues await North Dakota lawmakers as their legislative session begins Tuesday, from boosting workforce to providing tax relief to addressing issues in the state's abortion ban.

Steering the ships of the Senate and House of Representatives are new Republican majority leaders. Republicans control the Senate 43-4 and the House 82-12 -- 41 of those lawmakers are new members, though a handful have previously served.

But the freshman members aren't new "in terms of life experience, in terms of ability, in terms of talent," said House Majority Leader Mike Lefor, R-Dickinson.

"We're going to be working to provide a lot of education early and try to build a sense of teamwork with the goal of providing the best public policy and smart budgetary decisions because we work together as a team," he said.

First day

Tuesday is largely a day of ceremony, with Gov. Doug Burgum's State of the State address at 1:30 p.m.

Chief Justice Jon Jensen and Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Indians Tribal Chairman Jamie Azure also will address the Legislature.

State officeholders will take the ceremonial oath of office. That includes new Lt. Gov. Tammy Miller, who succeeds Brent Sanford. He resigned last month to return to the private sector and spend more time with his family. Miller has been the governor's office chief operating officer since 2020.

Also new are the top budget writers in the House and Senate. Rep. Don Vigesaa, R-Cooperstown, and Sen. Brad Bekkedahl, R-Williston, will guide the appropriations committees.

Lawmakers have a rosy financial picture before them, notably $3 billion in cash reserves and a $718 million rainy day fund.

Hundreds of bills have already been prefiled in advance of the session, including state agency budget bills and proposals from interim committees. The Legislature has up to 80 days to write new budgets and pass laws.

The 2021 Legislature used 76 days, passing 507 bills and adopting 33 resolutions from the 935 proposed bills and resolutions.

Abortion ban

North Dakota's 2007 law banning most abortions is temporarily blocked in court as a lawsuit plays out, but anti-abortion supporters are planning further legislation.

Sen. Janne Myrdal, R-Edinburg, plans to introduce a bill to "clean up some inconsistencies and language in the different parts of the code," but "no substantial changes" to the intent of the 2007 Legislature. She also plans to propose a "pretty large expansion" of the state's alternatives to abortion services.

North Dakota's abortion ban makes it a felony to perform an abortion unless necessary to prevent the woman’s death, or in cases of rape or incest, but it's unclear how those exceptions would be proven. Violations would be punishable by up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

The 2007 Legislature passed the law with a trigger on the ban to only take effect after the attorney general certifies it would be upheld as constitutional. The U.S. Supreme Court's Dobbs decision in June overturned the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that determined a constitutional right to abortion.

Myrdal said her bill will address the "affirmative defenses" for the ban's exceptions of rape, incest and life of the mother, but she declined to give specifics "for many reasons, because we are currently in court."

The legislation "will be very clear when it comes out, and it will come out in a due process of me submitting that bill with co-sponsors in the first week or so of session," Myrdal said.

Catholic bishops this month called for state lawmakers to enact the proposed "Responding with Love" package that includes sales tax exemptions for diapers and infant car seats as well as income tax credits for contributions to organizations helping pregnant women and new mothers.

The bishops also call for closing gaps in programs helping low-income pregnant women and enacting stronger work protections for pregnant women, as well as an adoption tax credit and state reimbursement for costs of home inspections.

Rep. Karla Rose Hanson, D-Fargo, who requested an attorney general opinion last summer on aspects of the abortion laws, said she hopes the Legislature "resolves the conflicts between the trigger ban, should it go into effect, and the existing abortion law to eliminate confusion among the medical community and the legal community because the way it exists now puts women's lives and doctor's livelihoods at risk."

Hanson cites ectopic pregnancies and other medical emergencies doctors may hesitate to treat, fearing a felony charge.

Myrdal denounced that concern as "misinformation."

The Red River Women's Clinic, the sole abortion provider in North Dakota, moved from Fargo to Moorhead, Minnesota, last summer. North Dakota had 840 abortions in 2021.

Workforce development

New on the Senate side is its Workforce Development Committee, chaired by Sen. Mike Wobbema, R-Valley City. Senate Majority Leader David Hogue, R-Minot, created the panel due to the Senate's "need to prioritize workforce development." Burgum has said the state has 30,000 to 40,000 open jobs.

Wobbema said he is taking a cautious approach to proposals, which might include offering incentives and reducing certification criteria.

"My concern with that is that the good-idea fairy is going to be liberally sprinkling good-idea fairy dust everywhere, and we're going to have ideas coming out of everywhere, and not all of them are going to be good," he said. "My concern is mostly that we are wise and diligent and really good stewards with the people's money."

He's spoken with representatives of key state agencies and universities, and plans to familiarize the Senate panel with the entities and the state's workforce needs.

Burgum has proposed $167 million for workforce development, including his $53 million "ND Works Investment Plan" he previewed this fall.

His plan includes $25 million to expand a state Commerce Department workforce recruitment initiative and Job Service virtual job fairs, and $20 million for a grant program for local governments and economic development groups to address labor demands.

Tax relief

Income and property tax relief stand to be competing issues this session.

The governor supports a plan to eliminate state income taxes for lower-earning North Dakotans while shrinking taxes for higher earners to a flat tax of 1.5%, which Burgum said would save taxpayers about $250 million annually.

He bristles at those who cite property taxes as a greater concern among constituents.

"For me, as someone who's data-driven, that's not enough of a reason to say that that somehow makes it good policy," Burgum told the Tribune editorial board last month. "Forty percent of the people in North Dakota that work don't own property, but 100% of the people that work get a paycheck, so let's support the workers as opposed to the property owners."

Republicans this fall detailed a plan to use $340 million of earnings from the state's Legacy Fund oil tax savings in the 2023-25 budget cycle for the state to take over more of the cost of K-12 education -- increasing the state share from 72% to 85%, which could help reduce local property taxes.

Hogue has said the Legislature might ultimately provide relief for both income and property taxes, but likely not as originally proposed.

Retirement plan

The Legislature is poised to close the state's defined-benefit retirement plan to new hires and move to a defined-contribution plan, or a 401(k)-style plan.

Burgum's budget blueprint includes a $250 million transfer into the pension fund to address its unfunded liability of $1.86 billion, as two House bills propose. The bills differ only in their date of the closure of the plan, according to Lefor, who led their drafting.

North Dakota United, which represents more than 11,000 public employees and schoolteachers, supports keeping the defined-benefit retirement plan, saying "it will be less expensive to fix the plan than to close the plan.”

Lefor said the pension plan is 68% funded -- "too low" in his view. He prefers at least 90% funding, which would be "in pretty good shape."

Lawmakers learned that millennials seem to prefer the flexibility of a defined-contribution plan as they move from job to job, he said.

"All of these things, there are different components to it, but No. 1: How do we exit the defined-benefit plan in a fashion that every retiree in the current defined-benefit plan will get every check that's been promised to them, because we promised that to them when they came to work for the state of North Dakota," Lefor said.

State employee raises

The governor is proposing 6% and 4% performance raises for state employees in the first and second years of the next budget cycle, respectively, costing $211 million, plus $90 million in "targeted equity pay" for boosting salaries to be in line with the overall market, for a total of $300 million.

North Dakota United is advocating for 8% salary increases in each year. The 2021 Legislature provided raises of 2% in each year of the biennium.

The state Office of Management and Budget's human resources division led a Total Rewards Task Force to gather information on pay inequities between state agencies as well as compared to the private sector.

The governor is asking for the $90 million to be an emergency measure, to take effect immediately upon passage, to "give some signal to state employees that we actually know and care that we're out of balance versus other states and even cities," he said.

Lefor said the governor's proposed raises are "in the ballpark of what I'd be looking at." He cited the "high rate of turnover in state employees" -- 14% in 2021, a 14-year high, according to Burgum.

State employees also have been "hit hard" by recent inflation, said Lefor, who prefers performance-based raises.

"I do think we need to take care of our state employees and make it a place where people want to come to work and stay working for a career," he said.