Wind power bill headed to governor's desk

A bill about wind power is among the first pieces of energy legislation headed to Gov. Doug Burgum's desk this session.

The North Dakota Senate voted 45-1 on Tuesday to pass House Bill 1095, which has to do with the Public Service Commission's oversight of wind farms.

The bill, introduced at the request of the PSC, would allow the commission to waive the requirement that a wind farm install technology to mitigate the red lights that blink all night atop turbines. The commission could do so for "technical or economic feasibility considerations," and it could also allow wind farms more time to comply.

The measure follows a situation that arose over a wind farm proposed for Ward and McLean counties, which the PSC rejected last year. The developer planned to install a radar-based system that would shut the blinking lights off at night unless a plane flies in the vicinity, the only type of light mitigation technology approved in the United States.