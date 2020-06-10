Wind farm permit approved after rejection last year over wildlife concerns

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Public Service Commission has approved a permit for a wind farm in Burke County after rejecting an earlier version of the facility in 2019 because of concerns about its impact on wildlife.

NextEra Energy Resources redesigned the 200-megawatt wind farm, renaming it the Northern Divide Wind Energy Center. The new design has a smaller footprint. It will cover 11,000 acres of land -- about half the size of the earlier Burke Wind Farm -- and consist of 74 turbines.

The company relocated some of the turbines to avoid certain areas that previously posed wildlife habitat concerns raised by the North Dakota Game and Fish Department and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. All turbines would be located in cropland.

When the PSC rejected the original project, Game and Fish said the company couldn’t have picked a “worse place” for a wind project.

Commissioner Julie Fedorchak said the changes make it much more palatable to the wildlife community.

"All in all, I think that the company did what it needed to do, to reach the threshold of 'minimal impact' as required under the law, to receive the siting permit," Fedorchak said.