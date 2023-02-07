A newly elected North Dakota lawmaker is staying tight-lipped amid calls for him to apologize and retract comments he made last month alleging a high school football team assaulted a transgender student.

Rep. Scott Dyk, R-Williston, introduced House Bill 1522, which would essentially ban school policies for accommodating transgender students.

During his testimony on Jan. 24 to the House Human Services Committee, he said, "Educators are grooming our impressionable children to consider sterilization and mutilation," and he said the Williston high school football team beat up a transgender student who had used a girls' restroom.

The Williston Basin School District administration and Williston Education Association has called on Dyk to apologize and retract those comments, saying the alleged beating "is completely false."

"Representative Dyk’s statements about K-12 educators foster a false narrative about teachers and the work they do every day. His comments regarding our football program are also damaging to the reputations of the young men and coaches who work hard to represent Williston High School with pride," the district administration and association said in a statement.

Dyk told the Tribune on Monday, "I can't comment on my sources" when asked to respond. He wouldn't elaborate, and declined to say whether he will apologize or retract his comments.

House Majority Leader Mike Lefor, R-Dickinson, is backing Dyk, saying, "He did not feel that he did anything inaccurate, and I don't have any reason to think otherwise."

Lefor talked to Dyk for a few minutes after Monday's House floor session. The new majority leader said the flap "really is a local issue in Williston. If they want to have that discussion there, that's something else, but (Dyk) did say that he believes that his testimony was accurate, so I will support him on that."

Dyk's bill is one of many bills this session that would impact transgender people. Lefor has said, "It’s incumbent on all of us to have a better understanding of what transgender people go through."

School District Superintendent Richard Faidley told the Tribune that Dyk has neither apologized nor retracted his statements.

Dyk, who is retired, was elected last fall to represent the new District 23 in northwestern North Dakota.