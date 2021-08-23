Wildlife chief named North Dakota Game and Fish leader

Gov. Doug Burgum on Monday named a longtime wildlife official to head North Dakota's Game and Fish Department.
Wildlife Division Chief Jeb Williams' appointment to Game and Fish director is effective Tuesday, at an annual salary of $135,000. He succeeds Terry Steinwand, who retired July 31 after 15 years in the role, a Cabinet position. Deputy Director Scott Peterson served as interim director since July 20.
“Jeb has a strong track record as a highly capable leader on issues affecting fish and wildlife resources and as an effective communicator in relating those issues to North Dakota’s hunters and anglers and the general public,” Burgum said in a statement. “His extensive background, commitment to public service and trusted leadership within Game and Fish will benefit North Dakota citizens and the management of our state’s abundant wildlife resources.”
Williams, 47, started with Game and Fish in 1999, and held positions as a natural resource technician and biologist, outreach biologist and wildlife resource management supervisor.
He began serving as assistant wildlife chief in 2011 and three years later came to oversee the division, the largest within Game and Fish. As wildlife chief, he has helped craft policy for the federal farm bill and helped lead elk and bighorn sheep compacts with the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe and the Three Affiliated Tribes, respectively.
“I’m honored to be selected as the next director with the North Dakota Game and Fish Department and grateful for the opportunity to lead a very professional and dedicated agency committed to the well-being of North Dakota’s fish and wildlife resources,” Williams said in a statement.
The 2021 Legislature set a $92.4 million two-year budget for Game & Fish, which is mainly funded by hunting and fishing license fees and federal money, and is approved for 164 full-time employees.
