Wildlife chief named North Dakota Game and Fish leader

Gov. Doug Burgum on Monday named a longtime wildlife official to head North Dakota's Game and Fish Department.

Wildlife Division Chief Jeb Williams' appointment to Game and Fish director is effective Tuesday, at an annual salary of $135,000. He succeeds Terry Steinwand, who retired July 31 after 15 years in the role, a Cabinet position. Deputy Director Scott Peterson served as interim director since July 20.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Jeb has a strong track record as a highly capable leader on issues affecting fish and wildlife resources and as an effective communicator in relating those issues to North Dakota’s hunters and anglers and the general public,” Burgum said in a statement. “His extensive background, commitment to public service and trusted leadership within Game and Fish will benefit North Dakota citizens and the management of our state’s abundant wildlife resources.”

Williams, 47, started with Game and Fish in 1999, and held positions as a natural resource technician and biologist, outreach biologist and wildlife resource management supervisor.