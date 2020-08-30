Who will use Coal Creek Station’s massive transmission line?

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Nearly five months after Great River Energy announced it plans to close Coal Creek Station, it’s unknown who will make use of the transmission line that extends from the power plant to Minnesota.

The high-voltage direct current line, which underwent a $130 million upgrade in recent years, is a major piece of infrastructure on par with the scale of the Dakota Access Pipeline, said John Weeda, director of the North Dakota Transmission Authority, which is an arm of the state’s Industrial Commission.

The line was first built 40 years ago. In 2019, 43% of the electricity exported from North Dakota went across its wires.

“The line is very important to future energy production in North Dakota, no matter what the source,” Weeda said. “There are a lot of us who hope there’s a buyer for Coal Creek and that at least a portion of (what travels across the line) will still come from Coal Creek. Most likely, the future will include other forms of generation as well.”

Energy companies, including wind and solar developers, have expressed interest in building projects that connect to the line, though they will face a challenge navigating the politics of coal country as counties in the region put up roadblocks to renewables.