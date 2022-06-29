Website outages impacting North Dakota job-seekers

Two websites that serve Job Service North Dakota are offline due to a vendor problem, disrupting the job search process for job-seekers, the agency said Wednesday.
The outage began Sunday and is expected to last the rest of the week. The vendor said no data has been compromised, according to Job Service.
The affected websites are NDworkforceConnection.com, which is the state’s searchable job database, and NDLMI.com, which houses Labor Market Information.
Unemployment claims are not affected, and the Job Service home page, jobsnd.com, remains accessible. Unemployment claimants should continue to report work search activities on the North Dakota UIICE website, https://apps.nd.gov/jsnd/uiiaclaims/login.htm.
“This unfortunate outage is a problem that our vendor is working hard to fix, and we hope to have the ndworkforceconnection.com website back serving the citizens of North Dakota as soon as possible,” said Phil Davis, workforce services director for Job Service.
In the meantime, job-seekers can contact their local Job Service Workforce Center for assistance (jobsnd.com/job-seeker/office-locations), do job searching online at the National Labor Exchange www.usnlx.com to view more than 17,000 jobs available in North Dakota, or go to the state job openings website at omb.nd.gov/team-nd-careers/career-openings.
Job search help also is available in person at Job Service's nine Workforce Centers across the state. Employers should contact their local Workforce Center for help posting new positions. For Labor Market Information questions, e-mail ndlmi@nd.gov.