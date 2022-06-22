Webinars set Thursday on workforce, Medicaid

State officials are hosting webinars Thursday on North Dakota's workforce initiative and on Medicaid waiver training and support services.
The Commerce Department and RoleCall will host the webinar on the workforce initiative geared at assisting those interested in relocating to North Dakota. It's from 10-11 a.m. Central time; registration is at belegendary.link/FTGL-ND.
“People across the state are buying into this concept and have committed to investing their time and community connections to support job-seekers who are considering North Dakota,” Commerce Workforce Director Katie Ralston Howe said.
The North Dakota Department of Human Services’ Adult and Aging Services division is hosting the Medicaid webinar. It's from 12-12:30 p.m. CT; details are at www.nd.gov/dhs/services/adultsaging/.
Officials will provide an overview of adult residential services, transitional living services and supported employment services offered through the state’s Medicaid waiver for home and community-based services. They also will discuss general eligibility requirements and funding.