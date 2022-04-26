Waltons' Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library donation falls short

A major donor to the planned Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library near Medora gave far less to the project than initially announced.

Rob and Melani Walton, of the Walmart fortune, were to give $50 million to the project but donated $15 million. Melani Walton also has left the library's board of trustees following the end of her term.

Library organizers still surpassed a $100 million private fundraising goal to access $50 million in state money. The 2019 Legislature approved the operations endowment for the library, dependent on the $100 million being raised.

Library CEO Ed O'Keefe said $10 million of the Waltons' donation went to Dickinson State University's Theodore Roosevelt Center, and $5 million supported the project's initial efforts.

"When the history of this remarkable institution is told years from now, Melani and Rob will occupy a significant place in that story," he said. "We wish them nothing but the best."

He didn't say why the Waltons gave less than expected, referring questions to them.

Melani Walton did not return a phone message left by the Tribune. A spokesman for the Rob and Melani Walton Foundation provided a statement from the couple: “We believe strongly in the importance of honoring the extraordinary legacy of Theodore Roosevelt -- which is why we are so pleased to have supported this project from its inception."

O'Keefe did not comment on what protections might be in place to ensure benefactors follow through on pledged or committed money. Governor's spokesman Mike Nowatzki did not immediately respond to an email inquiry regarding how the governor's office ascertained the $100 million was raised.

The October 2020 announcement of the $100 million being raised named the Waltons as a "founding benefactor" to the project.

O'Keefe said the Waltons are not the project's largest benefactor, whom he didn't identify.

"The TR library is very fortunate to have a number of generous benefactors. We have surpassed $100 million in funds raised without any additional funds from the Rob and Melani Walton Foundation," O'Keefe said, addressing what he called "the loss of $35 million" from that foundation.

"So importantly, even without the additional funds from the Rob and Melani Walton Foundation, (the library foundation) has met its obligations under the state endowment legislation, so in this case, literally surpassing the $100 million goal and then some," he said.

O'Keefe declined to say how much money has been raised, citing "the quiet phase of the capital campaign."

"I can assure you it is in excess of $100 million," he said.

The project has garnered contributions from thousands of donors in 48 states, including amounts of 26 cents and unsolicited checks for $10,000, according to O'Keefe. Roosevelt was the 26th president.

Melani Walton, a 1998 Dickinson State alumna, left the library's board Dec. 31, when her term ended. She had been a board trustee since June 2018.

O'Keefe said "it's common" for board members to move on after their terms end, "particularly when someone has a number of philanthropic priorities."

The Waltons and the library's organizers remain on good terms, he said.

The Arkansas couple last year purchased 1,936 acres of the Medora-area Hellickson Ranch for $3.8 million, intending to preserve and continue to graze its land.

A sale of 90.21 acres of U.S. Forest Service land for the library near Medora is expected to be complete by Saturday, O'Keefe said. A ceremony on the land is planned for fall. The Roosevelt family is expected to attend.

The library's groundbreaking is set for June 2023, with construction planned for 2 ½ years and a grand opening set for July 4, 2026.

The 11-member library board next meets May 3.

Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

