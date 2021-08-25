Voter groups advocate 'fair maps' in North Dakota legislative redistricting

"This is nonpartisan work, and we want a fair map for all North Dakotans," Voters First Director Rick Gion told reporters Wednesday.

The groups, which include North Dakota Native Vote and the League of Women Voters of North Dakota, also raised concerns of gerrymandering, or drawing boundaries to favor certain incumbents.

"This is not about partisan politics ... this is about representation. This is about having equal access to electing somebody that knows the community," Native Vote Executive Director Nicole Donaghy said.

Ellen Chaffee, a member of the BadAss Grandmas for Democracy who helped lead the 2018 Ethics Commission measure, cited "explicit" comments by former House Majority Leader Al Carlson, R-Fargo, in 2011 after the last redistricting, such as "There's a few people that we would have preferred to protect that we weren't able to get done."

The former top House Republican told the Tribune that Chaffee didn't take his comments "in the right way."

"Every time you redistrict, there's a shift in the population, and because of that you have to get a certain number of people in each district, and sometimes we end up putting two Republicans that used to be from different districts in the same district, and that's what my comment meant," Carlson said.