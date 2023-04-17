Leading North Dakota budget writers are locking horns over a plan to spend $50 million of public money to cultivate tourism attractions.

Supporters of dedicating the unprecedented eight-figure sum to “destination development” say a Jamestown-based bison theme park and other proposed tourism projects would be a boon for the state’s economy. Opponents argue the taxpayer funds could be better spent on proven programs that boost North Dakota businesses.

The Senate following a lengthy debate on Thursday narrowly approved amendments to the state Department of Commerce’s budget that included $50 million for tourism development. That amount mirrors what Gov. Doug Burgum recommended in his executive budget proposal.

The House previously passed the agency’s budget with only $25 million for the tourism initiative.

Representatives from both chambers are likely to meet this week in a conference committee to resolve their disagreements about the bill’s contents.

Jamestown-area lawmakers hit a wall in 2021 when they tried to secure state backing for a project now known as Bison World, but Republican Sen. Terry Wanzek has led a renewed charge this year.

Project proponents envision a park adjacent to Interstate 94 featuring buffalo-themed rides, attractions and entertainment venues.

Wanzek, who chairs a Senate subcommittee that reworked the Commerce Department budget, said lawmakers have spent hundreds of millions of dollars promoting the energy and agriculture sectors, and it’s time to elevate the tourism industry. Visitors spend less money annually in North Dakota than almost any other state.

The longtime Jamestown senator said he’s “certainly an advocate” for Bison World, noting that the idea has a lot of potential as an attraction, a quality-of-life improvement and an economic engine for the region.

But Wanzek told senators Thursday he rejected requests from Bison World backers to earmark funding directly for the project. All groups aiming to access tourism development funds, including Bison World, should have to go through a vetting process executed by Commerce Department officials, Wanzek noted.

Bison World “has to meet the criteria like any other project. We didn’t give them a pass,” Wanzek said.

Wanzek faced pushback on the tourism funding from a handful of colleagues, including Sen. Don Schaible, R-Mott, who said the destination development program appears to benefit “pet projects.”

“In my opinion, this is money looking for a good project rather than a good project looking for money,” Schaible said. “That’s kind of a concern to me.”

Rep. Mike Nathe, who leads a House subcommittee that originally shaped the Commerce budget in February, said it’s clear senators bumped up funding for the tourism grants with Bison World in mind even though the project is not mentioned by name in the bill.

“We all knew (senators) were going to put more money in there to make it easier for Bison World to apply for this money,” Nathe said. “It’s no secret up here.”

The Bismarck Republican said it’s unfortunate the Senate added funding for tourism development at the expense of programs that serve the tech sector, including the booming unmanned aircraft systems industry.

“I think it just sends a terrible message both ways,” Nathe said. “These are long-running, successful programs and now we’re going to reduce them all for a theme park.”

Nathe said the House will fight in a conference committee to restore funding for tech innovation programs and to reduce funding for tourism development.

State Tourism Director Sara Otte Coleman said the vetting process for tourism projects still is taking shape, but she rejected the idea that any one project would have a golden ticket to the funding.

She said Bison World isn’t the only project that has recently formed plans to build or expand tourism attractions. Groups behind a children’s science center in Grand Forks and a riverfront makeover in Bismarck are among several projects that received planning grants in 2021.

If the Legislature approves the destination development funds, proposed attractions would have to demonstrate they can motivate tourists to make trips lasting at least a day or two, Otte Coleman said. There would also be some requirement that they raise funds from the private sector in addition to receiving public money.

Otte Coleman said she’s hopeful budget writers will allocate cash to the tourism initiative, noting that North Dakota is “behind the eight ball” in making tourism investments.

“We need to go big and we need to go bold,” Otte Coleman said. “We know that if we can build some of these standout attractions, the benefit is going to be tremendous for the entire state.”