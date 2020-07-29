Virus-related gas processing delays prompt concerns about meeting flaring goals

He also asked whether the industry would need to idle even more wells than it has already amid the oil downturn just to comply with November’s goal.

State Mineral Resources Director Lynn Helms indicated that more well shut-ins are unlikely, at least at first, and said the state is on track to meet the 91% target thanks in large part to the downturn.

Producers have idled thousands of oil wells that are not economic to operate at low oil prices. Those wells are producing neither oil nor gas. As a result, there is space available at processing plants to handle more gas, Helms said.

“Everyone is taking a lot of comfort in the fact that we’re only running at about 70% of current capacity,” he said. “It would appear that there’s time to bring the investment in and make the necessary expansions before drilling really picks up again.”

Helms anticipates the state should be able to meet the 91% goal initially but could face challenges around the second or third quarter of 2021, assuming oil production slowly ticks back up to where it sat around 1.4 million barrels per day before the pandemic.