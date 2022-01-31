Vibrancy Grant program accepting applications

North Dakota's Commerce Department is accepting applications for the Main Street Initiative 2022 Vibrancy Grant program through March 31.
The program provides seed money for such things as encouraging public art, activating underutilized space, creating community gathering spaces, or promoting walking and biking.
“Community vibrancy improves quality of life, helps attract and retain workforce, and enhances community pride," Commerce Community Services Director Maria Effertz Hanson said.
Nonprofits and local governments can apply. Grants require a community match. For more information, go to nd.gov/living-nd/main-street-nd.