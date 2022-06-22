US Sen. Cramer suffers hand injury in incident at home; partial amputation of 1 finger possible

U.S. Sen. Kevin Cramer is recovering after a hand injury that he suffered in an incident involving a boulder at his Bismarck home over the weekend landed him in the hospital.

Cramer, R-N.D., in a Wednesday statement said he suffered a "serious injury to my right hand, which required immediate surgery."

Cramer is right-handed, according to spokeswoman Molly Block.

He was moving a boulder in his yard when the rock fell and crushed his hand. The injury required reconstructive surgery.

"I continue to remain in North Dakota close to medical care as there is a high risk of infection and the possible need for finger amputation," Cramer said. The senator in a Twitter post said the amputation risk was to "part of one little finger."

The senator in his statement added, "I am alert and in good spirits." Block in a Twitter post said the senator "is cracking jokes that his future NFL career is over."

Cramer said that he is missing Senate votes and hearings this week due to the injury but that "I am monitoring Senate business closely and in constant contact with my colleagues and staff."

The injury means Cramer will miss the remaining days of votes and hearings this week as the Senate is advancing a bipartisan gun safety package, which could pass by week's end.

The landmark package, Congress’ response to mass shootings in Texas and New York that shook the nation, did not receive Cramer's support, according to The Associated Press. He and other Republican senators expressed criticism of the package's inclusion of “red flag” laws that make it easier to temporarily take firearms from people adjudged dangerous. Nineteen states mostly dominated by Democrats and the District of Columbia have them, but Republicans have blocked efforts in Congress to pass federal legislation on the subject.

“If we’re not going to pass a federal red flag law, and we shouldn’t, why would we incentivize states to do something that we think is a bad idea?” Cramer told AP last week.

He plans to return to Washington, D.C., on July 11, following the Senate's two-week break for the July Fourth holiday. He said he expects "to be doling out a lot of left-handed fist bumps.”

Cramer, 61, was elected to the Senate in 2018 after serving three terms in the U.S. House of Representatives. He serves on the Armed Services, Environment and Public Works, Veterans Affairs, Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs, and Budget committees.

