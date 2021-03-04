Underground gas storage bill draws support from ethane project, concerns from landowners

A company proposing a power plant near Williston wants to store its ethane fuel source underground, and it hopes to see the state create a framework for that process through a piece of legislation.
Meanwhile, an association of landowners has concerns about the latest iteration of Senate Bill 2065 and wants to work with the proposal’s supporters to get those addressed.
The groups offered comments Thursday to the House Energy and Natural Resources Committee, which is considering the measure after it passed the Senate in February. The bill would give the North Dakota Industrial Commission authority to permit the underground storage of natural gas, natural gas liquids and oil, something supporters say could help the state establish a petrochemical industry.
Storage of those substances could be done in one of three ways: in a depleted oil field, in a salt cavern or in a saline aquifer, State Mineral Resources Director Lynn Helms said.
Bakken Midstream, which is developing an ethane-fired power plant west of Williston, is evaluating the feasibility of storing ethane in a salt cavern before it’s used to generate electricity, Vice Chair Shane Goettle said. Creating a cavern involves drilling a narrow hole into a salt formation underground and injecting freshwater to dissolve out the salts.
“A good deal of study still needs to be done to determine whether or not North Dakota’s geologic features can lend themselves to support underground storage,“ Goettle said.
A separate piece of legislation would direct $14 million to the University of North Dakota’s Energy & Environmental Research Center to drill into a salt formation and examine core samples. Goettle said the study is expected to take at least 1 ½ years and would need to finish before a project such as Bakken Midstream’s could come to fruition.
“To even conduct this research, we need to have legal and regulatory certainty,” he said.
The latest iteration of Senate Bill 2065 spells out the process and criteria the state would use to evaluate permit applications, in much greater detail than the measure originally proposed by the Industrial Commission when the Legislature convened in January.
Some of the new parts are concerning to the Northwest Landowners Association, which was originally in support of the bill but opposed it at Thursday’s hearing.
The new version, for example, gives the Industrial Commission the ability to ignore other aspects of the bill “for good cause.”
The landowners group believes that part is unconstitutional.
“For landowners, the primary concern is that this would create a way to avoid paying surface owners compensation for their pore space, or it could mean that there is not a certain percentage of consenting surface owners required" to establish a storage facility, Chairman Troy Coons said. “In other words, this is an example of an exception that could swallow the rule.”
The landowners association sued the state over a law passed in 2019 concerning the use of pore space, which is the cavities in rocks and soil where substances such as saltwater and carbon dioxide can be stored underground. A judge in January struck down the law, which the group described as a "taking" of private property rights.
Helms said the language allowing for exceptions is similar to another part of state law concerning the underground storage of carbon dioxide. The technology to do that is emerging, and so are regulations surrounding it at the federal level. The state wanted flexibility to adjust its rules so as not to conflict with federal ones, a process “that’s served us really well,” Helms said.
Coons said the landowners group also seeks to avoid a situation in which the Industrial Commission could determine how much landowners are compensated for the use of their property, and it wants to ensure landowners still have the right to pursue any future problems in court.
“I really, truly believe we can resolve these issues,” he said, adding that the group would like time to work with the bill’s supporters to address those matters.
Others at the hearing requested further changes to the bill. Helms, for one, said the measure should address the potential for an area used for storage to one day produce oil again.
Several other entities spoke in support of the proposal, including the North Dakota Petroleum Council and the Energy & Environmental Research Center.
The committee did not immediately vote on the bill.
Reach Amy R. Sisk at 701-250-8252 or amy.sisk@bismarcktribune.com.