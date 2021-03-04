Underground gas storage bill draws support from ethane project, concerns from landowners

The new version, for example, gives the Industrial Commission the ability to ignore other aspects of the bill “for good cause.”

The landowners group believes that part is unconstitutional.

“For landowners, the primary concern is that this would create a way to avoid paying surface owners compensation for their pore space, or it could mean that there is not a certain percentage of consenting surface owners required" to establish a storage facility, Chairman Troy Coons said. “In other words, this is an example of an exception that could swallow the rule.”

The landowners association sued the state over a law passed in 2019 concerning the use of pore space, which is the cavities in rocks and soil where substances such as saltwater and carbon dioxide can be stored underground. A judge in January struck down the law, which the group described as a "taking" of private property rights.