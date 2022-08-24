 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tuttle plans independent bid for North Dakota secretary of state

Frequent ballot measure circulator and past statewide candidate Charles Tuttle is running for North Dakota secretary of state as an independent.

Tuttle, of Minot, on Wednesday said he had submitted 1,060 signatures to Secretary of State Al Jaeger. He needs 1,000 valid signatures to make the November ballot against Republican Michael Howe and Democrat Jeffrey Powell. Jaeger is not running. 

Tuttle said he is running to ensure election integrity and in response to how the state has handled oil tax revenue.

He ran unsuccessfully for Congress in 2018 as an independent and for state superintendent in 2020 in the Republican primary. 

He frequently petitions for ballot initiatives, including recently in Michigan, he said.

Most recently, the state Bureau of Criminal Investigation took 15 time cards from his home under a search warrant as part of a probe into a rejected ballot measure for term limits on North Dakota's governor and legislators. No arrests resulted from the search.

Tuttle has denied paying bonuses to petition circulators, an action that would be against state law. 

Charles Tuttle

 WILL KINCAID

Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

