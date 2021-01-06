 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Trump rally held at state Capitol in Bismarck
top story

Trump rally held at state Capitol in Bismarck

{{featured_button_text}}
010721-nws-trump-rally

A crowd of about 200 people gathered on the steps of the state Capitol in Bismarck on Wednesday to show their support for President Donald Trump as Vice President Mike Pence presided over a joint session of Congress to ratify the 2020 presidential election for Joe Biden. Marty Beard, left, and Shane Feland hold a cross with names of people attending the rally. The cross eventually will make its way to Washington, D.C. "Something has to be done in this country,” Beard said, adding that with Congress meeting to ratify Biden’s victory, “ I think everything was at its end right there."

 Mike McCleary

About 200 people gathered on the steps of the state Capitol in Bismarck on Wednesday to show their support for Republican President Donald Trump.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The rally came as Vice President Mike Pence presided over a joint session of Congress to ratify the 2020 presidential election for Democrat Joe Biden. It also occurred about the same time Trump supporters violently occupied the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., disrupting that process.

In Bismarck, Trump supporters Marty Beard and Shane Feland held a cross with names of people attending the rally. The cross eventually will make its way to Washington, D.C., they said.

"Something has to be done in this country,” Beard said, adding that with Congress meeting to ratify Biden’s victory, “ I think everything was at its end right there."

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News