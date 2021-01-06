Trump rally held at state Capitol in Bismarck

About 200 people gathered on the steps of the state Capitol in Bismarck on Wednesday to show their support for Republican President Donald Trump.

The rally came as Vice President Mike Pence presided over a joint session of Congress to ratify the 2020 presidential election for Democrat Joe Biden. It also occurred about the same time Trump supporters violently occupied the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., disrupting that process.

In Bismarck, Trump supporters Marty Beard and Shane Feland held a cross with names of people attending the rally. The cross eventually will make its way to Washington, D.C., they said.

"Something has to be done in this country,” Beard said, adding that with Congress meeting to ratify Biden’s victory, “ I think everything was at its end right there."

