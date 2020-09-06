Trump parade draws hundreds of boats to Lake Sakakawea

The parade was similar to one held on the Missouri River in Bismarck-Mandan two weeks ago that involved an estimated 850 boats. It also was one of many held around the state and country over the Labor Day weekend.

Five boats sank in a Texas lake during a Trump boat parade near Austin on Saturday, but no one was injured or killed, The Associated Press reported. Kristen Dark of the Travis County Sheriff’s Office said weather on the lake was calm but that the tightly packed boats created large waves in areas. Images of the event show the water of Lake Travis choppy with the wakes of dozens of boats. Deputies have found no evidence of foul play, Dark said.