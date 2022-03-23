Trump endorses Hoeven; Becker plans to honor convention results

Former President Donald Trump has endorsed U.S. Sen. John Hoeven for reelection, a high-profile approval for Hoeven's bid before the Republican state convention next week, where he'll face a challenger who has aligned himself with Trump.

"Senator John Hoeven, who was with us on both of the Fraudulent Impeachment Hoaxes perpetrated by the Radical Left Democrats, is doing a great job as Senator for the People of North Dakota," Trump said in a statement Friday, referencing his impeachments by the Democratic-majority U.S. House.

"He is a fighter for our Farmers, Military, Vets, the Second Amendment, American Energy Independence, and a Secure Border. I've known John for a long time, he is with us, and has my Complete and Total Endorsement!" Trump said.

Hoeven, R-N.D., is running for a third Senate term. The former governor is being challenged for the GOP endorsement by plastic surgeon and state Rep. Rick Becker, R-Bismarck, who founded the ultraconservative Bastiat Caucus in the Legislature. The group supports limited government, tighter budgets and greater gun rights, and has been linked to fissures within the dominant state GOP.

The Tribune inquired with Hoeven campaign chairwoman Jessica Lee as to whether Hoeven sought Trump's endorsement. Lee said she didn't have any details on the endorsement "since I wasn't involved in any of those conversations."

She referred the Tribune to Hoeven's statement thanking Trump for his endorsement, which said in part, "We need to get inflation under control and get back to the pro-growth approach that we worked to enact with President Trump. That includes making our country energy independent, securing the border, supporting our farmers, ranchers and small businesses. It also means strong support for law enforcement so that people feel safe here at home as well as strengthening our military to maintain our leadership position around the world.”

Becker on Tuesday said that Trump's endorsement was "mildly disappointing but not surprising."

"It's very common to have someone endorse a candidate based on two things that John has, and No. 1 is his incumbency and No. 2 is a perceived inevitability of a win," Becker said. Trump's endorsement is "political in nature, is what I would say," he added.

Becker said his campaign "had been looking into" an endorsement from Trump, and "reached out to a couple people, but I don't know if it ever trickled up to Trump."

"My thought was if he was aware of this race and aware of the policy positions and voting records, he would have probably -- well, even at that, we would never have expected him to endorse us," Becker said. "Again, recognizing the reality of how it looked on the outside, it would have been too risky for him to endorse us, but we were hoping he would be aware of the campaign and hold off on an endorsement altogether."

Trump in 2020 endorsed Gov. Doug Burgum for reelection and former state Rep. Dan Johnston for state treasurer. Burgum won a second term, but Johnston lost the Republican race to Thomas Beadle, who went on to win the November general election.

Republican party delegates meet April 1-2 in Bismarck to endorse candidates for statewide and congressional races.

Becker confirmed he plans to honor the results of the convention as he did in 2016 when he ran for governor but did not get the party endorsement.

"I like our political process, and as a member of the Republican Party in North Dakota, I'm going to honor the process. That's what it's all about," he said.

Lee said Hoeven's campaign "is 100% focused on going to the convention and winning the convention, and we're not speculating or planning anything beyond that at this point."

She added, "We've been 100% focused on getting our supporters to the convention, and we've been encouraged by the number of people that have been willing to step up, understanding that we need support and we're asking for their support and the senator wants to serve for another six years, so that's really where our energy's at, and we've been encouraged by that response."

Voters in the June election will determine political parties' nominees for the November general election.

Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

