Truck crash leads to oil spill near Watford City

A truck crash in McKenzie County late Tuesday resulted in the spill of 9,744 gallons of oil.
A truck and trailer owned by Top Shelf Energy slid into the ditch and caught fire while leaving a Continental Resources well site near Watford City, according to the state Department of Mineral Resources. The incident started at 10:30 p.m. Tuesday and extended into the early morning hours of Wednesday.
The spilled oil covered a 4,500-square-foot area. Firefighters let the crude burn, and most of it was consumed, according to the spill report filed with the state.
Officials with the local sheriff’s office, Continental Resources and Top Shelf Energy will remain on scene to monitor remediation.