Tribune seeking North Dakota election ads from readers

Election 2022 North Dakota Logo

The Bismarck Tribune is asking readers to submit mail ads they receive for North Dakota statewide and legislative candidates, for use in our 2022 election coverage.

Readers can email photos of both sides of any ads they receive to jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com. They also can mail the ads to Jack Dura, c/o the Bismarck Tribune, 707 E. Front Ave., Bismarck, ND 58504, or leave them in the drop box in front of the Tribune entrance.

The Tribune will not publish names or addresses of ad recipients.

Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

