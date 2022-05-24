 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Tribune seeking election ads from readers

  • 0
Election 2022 North Dakota Logo

The Bismarck Tribune is asking readers to submit mail ads they receive for North Dakota statewide and legislative candidates, for use in our 2022 election coverage.

Readers can email photos of both sides of any ads they receive to jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com. They also can mail the ads to Jack Dura, c/o the Bismarck Tribune, 707 E. Front Ave., Bismarck, ND 58504, or leave them in the drop box in front of the Tribune entrance.

The Tribune will not publish names or addresses of ad recipients.

Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

South Dakota report: Noem's daughter got special treatment

South Dakota report: Noem's daughter got special treatment

South Dakota lawmakers have unanimously approved a report finding that Gov. Kristi Noem’s daughter got preferential treatment while she was applying for a real estate appraiser license in 2020. The findings of last year’s legislative probe repudiate Noem’s insistence that her daughter, Kassidy Peters, didn’t receive special treatment during her application. State lawmakers on the Republican-controlled Government Operations and Audit Committee on Wednesday approved their findings by a voice vote and without discussion. The Associated Press reported the Republican governor called a July 2020 meeting that included Peters and key decision-makers from the agency evaluating her license application just days after the agency moved to deny her the license.

Jaeger rejects 2nd proposed ballot measure; sends alleged violations to AG for review

Jaeger rejects 2nd proposed ballot measure; sends alleged violations to AG for review

Secretary of State Al Jaeger has denied a move by group that wants to change the voter threshold for amending the state constitution. Jaeger said in a letter to the sponsoring committee Monday that nearly 6,000 of the signatures were invalid. The sponsoring committee last month delivered 910 petitions with a claimed 33,624 signatures, just over the 31,000 signatures that must be approved to get the proposed measure on the November ballot. Jaeger says just under 26,000 signatures were legitimate. The citizen-led Protect North Dakota’s Constitution wants to require voter approval of constitutional amendments from a simple majority to 60% and limit a measure to a single subject. The group said a dozen constitutional amendments proposed since 2010 have been successful.

North Dakota regulators seek to curb electronic pull tab machines

North Dakota regulators seek to curb electronic pull tab machines

North Dakota regulators want to change the definition of a bar to make clear where electronic pull tab machines will be allowed. Regulators have identified a handful of gas stations and convenience stores that have begun selling and serving booze so that they can put the wildly popular Las Vegas-style games that mimic slot machines in their businesses. The idea for the rule change is to clarify and preserve the intent of the Legislature when it defined a bar as a “retail alcoholic beverage establishment where alcoholic beverages are dispensed and consumed.” Gamblers are on track to wager $1.8 billion in the machines this fiscal year. The North Dakota Gaming Commission scheduled a Thursday meeting at the state Capitol to discuss the proposed changes and to take public comments.

North Dakota extends deadline for gas pipeline proposals

North Dakota extends deadline for gas pipeline proposals

A panel that regulates North Dakota’s energy industry has voted to extend the deadline for proposals to build a natural gas pipeline from western North Dakota’s oil patch to the eastern part of the state. The three-member, all-Republican North Dakota Industrial Commission headed by Gov. Doug Burgum moved the deadline for proposals to Aug. 15 after no applications were received by the deadline this month.  The North Dakota Legislature in November set aside $150 million in federal coronavirus aid to help construct a trans-state pipeline for natural gas. The pipeline is meant to cut down on the wasteful flaring at well sites and pipe it to communities in the gas-poor eastern part of the state, hoping to spur industrial development.

Watch Now: Related Video

Suspect arrested in deadly NYC subway shooting

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News