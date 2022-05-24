Tribune seeking election ads from readers

North Dakota regulators want to change the definition of a bar to make clear where electronic pull tab machines will be allowed. Regulators have identified a handful of gas stations and convenience stores that have begun selling and serving booze so that they can put the wildly popular Las Vegas-style games that mimic slot machines in their businesses. The idea for the rule change is to clarify and preserve the intent of the Legislature when it defined a bar as a “retail alcoholic beverage establishment where alcoholic beverages are dispensed and consumed.” Gamblers are on track to wager $1.8 billion in the machines this fiscal year. The North Dakota Gaming Commission scheduled a Thursday meeting at the state Capitol to discuss the proposed changes and to take public comments.