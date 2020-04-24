Tribes, North Dakota file final agreement in voter ID lawsuits

This past February, U.S. District Judge Daniel Hovland rejected the state's request to dismiss the second lawsuit. The same month, Gov. Doug Burgum granted Jaeger emergency rulemaking authority to incorporate information from tribal IDs into new electronic pollbooks that will be used in the June primary election. The order also gave tribes the ability to quickly verify "set-aside" ballots, which are not counted until the voter proves his or her eligibility. That was a key issue on reservations, where many people lack transportation or live far from polling sites, and had difficulty returning to verify their eligibility.

The two sides on Feb. 13 announced they had agreed to settle the lawsuits. The agreement filed Friday details the settlement, which spells out various ways to ensure tribal members have photo IDs and that their ballots are counted.

The Campaign Legal Center and the Native American Rights Fund, which represented plaintiffs in both lawsuits, said one of the strongest protections is a provision allowing Native American voters who don’t have or don’t know their residential street address to locate their residence on a map at the polls or when applying for an absentee ballot and be provided with their address by county officials.