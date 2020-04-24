Tribes, North Dakota file final agreement in voter ID lawsuits

The state of North Dakota and American Indian tribes on Friday filed an agreement in federal court that seeks to officially settle a legal dispute over the state’s voter identification requirements.
The deal that will be official with a judge’s signature aims to eliminate voting barriers for Native Americans. It comes two months after the state and tribes announced an agreement to settle two federal lawsuits.
The document filed Friday, called a consent decree, details several methods for addressing the fact that provable residential street addresses -- a requirement to vote in North Dakota -- can be hard to come by on reservations. It also calls for financial help from the state and improved communication between state and tribal officials.
“This is a sweeping victory for Native American voting rights, and one that should send a message to other states looking to impose restrictive voting measures that disenfranchise historically marginalized groups,” said Paul Smith, vice president at the Campaign Legal Center, which represented plaintiffs in one of the tribal lawsuits. “We applaud North Dakota for moving beyond discriminatory schemes and agreeing to provide a meaningful method for Native Americans to verify their residency and protect their constitutional right to vote.”
Secretary of State Al Jaeger said Friday's filing "essentially is what was agreed to back in February. Now, it is up to the court to make its decision. As we have in the past and are continuing to do, we are working with the tribes for the upcoming election in June."
North Dakota has required voter identification with a provable street address since 2004. Many streets on reservations have no signs, many family members live together, and some tribal members have no permanent address or are homeless. Many tribal members rely on post office boxes as their permanent address, and many don’t have necessary documents such as a birth certificate to get an ID, or they can’t afford one.
The secretary of state’s office maintains that the state’s voter ID requirements are needed to prevent voting fraud. Some American Indians and advocates believe the Republican-dominated state government wants to subdue the vote of Native Americans, who tend to support Democrats.
Individual Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa members sued in January 2016. U.S. Supreme Court justices ruled in the run-up to the November 2018 general election that the state could continue requiring street addresses, though Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in a dissent said there was a “severe” risk of voter confusion. That sparked the second lawsuit by the Spirit Lake Nation along with six individual plaintiffs. The Standing Rock Sioux later joined.
This past February, U.S. District Judge Daniel Hovland rejected the state's request to dismiss the second lawsuit. The same month, Gov. Doug Burgum granted Jaeger emergency rulemaking authority to incorporate information from tribal IDs into new electronic pollbooks that will be used in the June primary election. The order also gave tribes the ability to quickly verify "set-aside" ballots, which are not counted until the voter proves his or her eligibility. That was a key issue on reservations, where many people lack transportation or live far from polling sites, and had difficulty returning to verify their eligibility.
The two sides on Feb. 13 announced they had agreed to settle the lawsuits. The agreement filed Friday details the settlement, which spells out various ways to ensure tribal members have photo IDs and that their ballots are counted.
The Campaign Legal Center and the Native American Rights Fund, which represented plaintiffs in both lawsuits, said one of the strongest protections is a provision allowing Native American voters who don’t have or don’t know their residential street address to locate their residence on a map at the polls or when applying for an absentee ballot and be provided with their address by county officials.
The agreement also ensures that tribal IDs and tribally designated street addresses are accepted as valid, and it calls for the state to work with tribes to distribute free nondriver ID cards on all reservations within 30 days of statewide elections.
The deal also calls for the state to reimburse each tribe up to $5,000 for the cost of issuing addresses and identification for this year’s election cycle, and to seek an ongoing legislative appropriation for costs in future elections. And it calls for regular meetings between tribal leaders and representatives of the secretary of state’s office, including in advance of statewide election cycles, along with “a memorandum of understanding with intent to improve communications and relationships.”
“For the last four years, we have fought hard to protect the voice of Native voters in North Dakota. The ability to vote should never depend on home ownership or whether the government has assigned your home an address,” Native American Rights Fund attorney Matthew Campbell said. “We are relieved that North Dakota has recognized the need to hear all of its citizens’ voices, and we commend the state for taking these steps to ensure that Native American voters are able participate in the political process.”
Reach Blake Nicholson at 701-250-8266 or blake.nicholson@bismarcktribune.com.
