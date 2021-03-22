Transgender sports bill would apply only to high schools under amendments

Senate amendments to a North Dakota transgender sports bill would make the legislation apply only to high school teams and not to college or club sports.
The Senate Judiciary Committee on Monday gave a 6-1 "do pass" recommendation on an amended version of House Bill 1298, brought by Rep. Ben Koppelman, R-West Fargo. It now goes to the full Senate for a vote.
The bill passed the House 65-26 last month. Bill co-sponsor Sen. Janne Myrdal, R-Edinburg, introduced amendments on Monday.
The amended bill would prohibit a publicly funded school or entity from knowingly allowing a person under 18 or enrolled in high school to participate on an athletic team sponsored or funded by the entity and exclusively for the opposite sex. The bill would allow girls to participate in school sports for boys. For example, some girls play on boys football teams.
"This basically makes it a K-12 issue, that we will follow biological sex in that section," Myrdal said.
The panel also removed two provisions prohibiting publicly funded entities from sponsoring athletic events and allowing facilities to be used for events held exclusively for males or female in which a member of the opposite sex who is under 18 or enrolled in high school is participating.
Sen. Diane Larson, R-Bismarck, who chairs the committee, said the intention in striking out that language is to allay concerns for college, university and club sports.
"It's intended only to apply to K-12," she told the Tribune.
Some bill opponents said the legislation would threaten the hosting of collegiate and club sports events in the state and would create legal and economic risks.
Other opponents see the bill as discriminatory against transgender people. Supporters say the bill preserves fairness in girls sports.
The committee also added a provision stating "an individual who is deprived of an athletic opportunity or suffers direct or indirect harm as a result of a violation of this section has a private cause of action."
The North Dakota High School Activities Association told the Tribune it opposes the bill. The association has a transgender student board regulation that states:
- Any transgender student who is not taking hormone treatment related to gender transition may participate in a sex-separated interscholastic contest in accordance with the sex assigned to him or her at birth.
- A trans male (female to male) student who has undergone treatment with testosterone for gender transition may compete in a contest for boys but is no longer eligible to compete in a contest for girls.
- A trans female (male to female) student being treated with testosterone suppression medication for gender transition may continue to compete in a contest for boys but may not compete in a contest for girls until completing one calendar year of documented testosterone-suppression treatment.
Should the Senate pass the bill, it would go back to the House for concurrence on amendments.
Reach Jack Dura at 701-223-8482 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.