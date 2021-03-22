Transgender sports bill would apply only to high schools under amendments

Senate amendments to a North Dakota transgender sports bill would make the legislation apply only to high school teams and not to college or club sports.

The Senate Judiciary Committee on Monday gave a 6-1 "do pass" recommendation on an amended version of House Bill 1298, brought by Rep. Ben Koppelman, R-West Fargo. It now goes to the full Senate for a vote.

The bill passed the House 65-26 last month. Bill co-sponsor Sen. Janne Myrdal, R-Edinburg, introduced amendments on Monday.

The amended bill would prohibit a publicly funded school or entity from knowingly allowing a person under 18 or enrolled in high school to participate on an athletic team sponsored or funded by the entity and exclusively for the opposite sex. The bill would allow girls to participate in school sports for boys. For example, some girls play on boys football teams.

"This basically makes it a K-12 issue, that we will follow biological sex in that section," Myrdal said.

