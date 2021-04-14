Transgender sports bill goes to North Dakota Senate after House passage

Legislation that would restrict transgender girls in K-12 sports is one step away from the governor's desk.

North Dakota's House of Representatives on Wednesday passed House Bill 1298, brought by Rep. Ben Koppelman, R-West Fargo, on a 69-25 vote, sending the bill to the Senate.

The bill would prohibit public elementary and secondary schools from "knowingly" allowing a student to participate on a school-sponsored athletic team exclusively for their opposite sex. The bill does allow girls to play on boys sports teams.

The bill also includes an optional 2021-22 interim study of the impact of the bill on student athletic events. Any findings and recommendations would go to the 2023 Legislature.

The bill is not as broad as the more sweeping version the House passed earlier, which extended to publicly funded entities, facilities and events. Opponents said that version would have affected colleges and club sports.

Supporters of the bill say it ensures fairness in girls sports. Opponents say the bill discriminates against transgender youth and risks inviting litigation and repelling sports tourism.

