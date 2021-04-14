Transgender sports bill goes to North Dakota Senate after House passage

Legislation that would restrict transgender girls in K-12 sports is one step away from the governor's desk.
North Dakota's House of Representatives on Wednesday passed House Bill 1298, brought by Rep. Ben Koppelman, R-West Fargo, on a 69-25 vote, sending the bill to the Senate.
The bill would prohibit public elementary and secondary schools from "knowingly" allowing a student to participate on a school-sponsored athletic team exclusively for their opposite sex. The bill does allow girls to play on boys sports teams.
The bill also includes an optional 2021-22 interim study of the impact of the bill on student athletic events. Any findings and recommendations would go to the 2023 Legislature.
The bill is not as broad as the more sweeping version the House passed earlier, which extended to publicly funded entities, facilities and events. Opponents said that version would have affected colleges and club sports.
Supporters of the bill say it ensures fairness in girls sports. Opponents say the bill discriminates against transgender youth and risks inviting litigation and repelling sports tourism.
The bill melds a study that's similar to what the Senate approved last month. The Senate gutted the bill and replaced it with a study of issues such as economic impacts and potential of litigation.
A House-Senate conference committee approved the bill 4-2 on Monday. Rep. Kathy Skroch, R-Lidgerwood, called it "a good compromise agreement between the House and the Senate."
"This is a bill in good form, which is important in protecting female athletes of North Dakota," Skroch said.
Rep. Mary Schneider, D-Fargo, called the bill unkind, un-Christian, unjustified, unnecessary and unconstitutional. Rep. Alisa Mitskog, D-Wahpeton, who is certified in treating sports injuries and has worked with female high school and college-level athletes for 30 years, said she has "never encountered and heard about this issue in North Dakota being a concern or relevant."
"We're going down a bad path. This is not an issue for people that are directly involved with athletes," Mitskog said.
The Senate could send the bill back to the conference committee by rejecting the panel's report, or defeat the legislation by approving the conference committee report and voting down the bill. If the Senate approves the bill, it goes to Gov. Doug Burgum, who has not stated his position on the issue.
The North Dakota High School Activities Association told the Tribune it opposes the bill. The association has a transgender student board regulation that states:
- Any transgender student who is not taking hormone treatment related to gender transition may participate in a sex-separated interscholastic contest in accordance with the sex assigned to him or her at birth.
- A trans male (female to male) student who has undergone treatment with testosterone for gender transition may compete in a contest for boys but is no longer eligible to compete in a contest for girls.
- A trans female (male to female) student being treated with testosterone suppression medication for gender transition may continue to compete in a contest for boys but may not compete in a contest for girls until completing one calendar year of documented testosterone-suppression treatment.
Reach Jack Dura at 701-223-8482 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.