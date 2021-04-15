Transgender sports bill goes to North Dakota governor; Burgum hasn't stated a position

"On the one side, you have girls and their parents who want to compete in competitive sports against other girls. They believe a transgender girl who was identified as a boy at birth has an advantage, no matter what kind of hormone therapy they received. They would like us to pass this bill," Dwyer said. "On the other side, you have transgender girls and their parents who would like to have their child compete on girls teams as they now identify, and as such they would like us to vote against this bill."

Dwyer voted in favor of the bill.

Sen. Dick Dever, R-Bismarck, spoke of a 36-year-old transgender man whom he first met as a 4-year-old girl, and described the man's behavioral health struggles over the years. Dever said his acquaintance recently thanked him "for always treating me with kindness."

"I don't know the purpose of this bill, but when I was first elected I told myself that on matters of conscience, I will vote my conscience, and that's what I'm about to do," said Dever, who voted against the bill.

Sen. Erin Oban, D-Bismarck, spoke of "the process of finding comfort in myself" growing up and how different the experience is for others.