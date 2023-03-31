When Sen. Dick Dever spoke in 2021 against a bill to restrict transgender girls in K-12 sports, many of his Senate colleagues were surprised.

"A lot of people were," the self-described conservative Republican told the Tribune.

Dever, R-Bismarck, during the Senate debate spoke of a friend's transgender child he's known over 30 years, and their underage drinking, self-harm, time in a mental health institution and suicidal ideation. Dever spoke of his "young acquaintance" thanking him "for always treating me with kindness."

"I don't know the purpose of this bill, but when I was first elected I told myself that on matters of conscience, I will vote my conscience, and that's what I'm about to do," Dever told the Senate last session. He voted against the bill.

All of the bills now in the Senate passed the Republican-controlled House by veto-proof margins.

"I just really wish that we had some degree of moderation, and we don't seem to have that," Dever said.

Sen. Kristin Roers, R-Fargo, who has a young relative who is transgender, said her family member's transition has been "very hard, emotionally, for me, because I know that that's not an easy life, and you never want someone to have to struggle."

Roers told the Tribune her relationship with a transgender person is "probably not front of mind, but it's always there in the background, I would say."

"I think it helps me humanize the (issues), knowing someone," she said.

Knowing someone affected by legislation helps a lawmaker "see it in color and not in black and white. It isn't the only thing you consider, but it does help you see the bigger picture," Roers said.

'Unintended consequences'

Dever said his transgender acquaintance "has lived a confused life" and dealt with addiction and suicide, but "I think is happy now."

For the Legislature to "attack people" because of their gender identity issues would be "inappropriate," he said.

"Part of it is, we can't just decide in this great American country of ours who fits and who doesn't," Dever said of his stance.

Dever doesn't know how he'll vote on all the legislation, but some bills he said are legitimate issues, such as gender-affirming care for minors.

He also criticizes what he called overreach from a "woke, left agenda on a national level" on gender identity issues, as well as a "moral decline," seeing that "what we embrace as a society affects everybody."

"I wrestle with myself on all of this," Dever said.

But he thinks "the unintended consequences need to be considered" in the bills.

On restroom restrictions, for instance: Could a parent take a small child of the opposite sex into a bathroom?

Roers also wonders about the bills' unintended consequences, "something we always need to keep in mind," she said.

"It doesn't mean you don't pass the bill. It doesn't mean that you ignore the problem, but it does mean that we have to maybe not be as specific as we want to be upfront until we figure this out," she said.

'Both sides'

Roers, who is a registered nurse with a specialty in cancer care and administration, said the gender-affirming care bill is the hardest one for her "because I can see both sides of the argument."

"I really want us to focus on how we get these kids ... as they become adults the best mental health help that we can, but we know that that's a difficult thing to find in North Dakota right now, that there is a shortage of people to help, and I don't want us jumping to giving medical care until we've really dug down and found out what is the root of what's going on," she said.

Another bill, to restrict amendments of sex designation on birth records, raises questions for her about long-term consequences, such as for employment and travel.

"Those are the things where I don't think we know enough yet, and that's where I'm struggling," Roers said.

She has appeared frank at times in the Senate Human Services Committee, which has handled many of the bills, including the restroom restrictions.

"I personally would have absolutely no problem being in a bathroom with a transgender female. Not one problem," Roers told the panel Tuesday.

Minutes later she said, "I don't think I've ever met anybody who has gone through this process (a gender transition) who wants to be the center of attention. They want to melt into the wall. They would rather you never knew that they were transgender."

She told the Tribune some of the bills do have merit.

Roers voted against the 2021 sports bill, but said she plans to vote the other way this session after a recent conversation with a professional athlete on an executive board who told her state laws are not supporting female professional sports associations that want to limit participation to cisgender women, whose gender identity matches their sex assigned at birth.

"This person actually helped me change my mindset a little bit. I was surprised. I wasn't ready for that to flip my brain so quick, but it did," Roers said.

But other bills she finds duplicative or unnecessary, ones that could have been narrowed down.

'Still listening'

Senate Majority Leader David Hogue, R-Minot, said he is "still listening" as to the birth records bill after conversing with a colleague who has a transgender child. He had previously told the Tribune he would support the bill.

"I thought I knew where I was," Hogue said.

But after a discussion with his colleague, "Sometimes you think things are black and white, and you come to find out they're not," he said.