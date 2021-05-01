'Toughest session' sees major legislation for North Dakota

North Dakota lawmakers closed out the 2021 Legislature early Friday after several hours of final bill discussions interspersed with piano singalongs, card games and the chore of packing up to leave Bismarck.

The Senate adjourned at 12:26 a.m. Friday, about 10 minutes after the House, on the Legislature’s 76th official day of a maximum 80, concluding a legislative session that looked different amid the coronavirus pandemic.

For the first time, the public had remote access to all proceedings of the Legislature, from committee meetings to floor sessions, including livestreams and remote testimony. Face masks and limited seating also were fixtures of the session.

House Majority Leader Chet Pollert, R-Carrington, said 2021 was "probably the toughest session that I've ever been a part of" due to the pandemic.

"As much challenges that there have been, I think we're going to come out with a really good product for the state of North Dakota," he said.

Gov. Doug Burgum said "in spite of all the challenges to overcome associated with the pandemic and with (federal) stimulus dollars, there was a lot of new things that were happening, but there was some really monumental, significant legislation that has passed."