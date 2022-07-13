 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Top North Dakota utility regulator, oil lobbyist testify on energy costs

  • 0
Julie Fedorchak testifies

North Dakota Public Service Commission Chairwoman Julie Fedorchak testifies Wednesday to the U.S. Senate on Energy and Natural Resources' Energy Subcommittee about "pathways to lower energy prices in the U.S." 

 Renee Bouchard, U.S. Senate Photographic Services

Two figures in North Dakota's energy industry spoke Wednesday to a U.S. Senate panel on lowering energy costs.

North Dakota Public Service Chairwoman Julie Fedorchak and North Dakota Petroleum Council President Ron Ness testified to the Energy Subcommittee of the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources.

They were part of a four-person panel that answered questions on "pathways to lower energy prices" in the U.S., including from Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., who has been critical of the Biden administration's energy policies.

Hoeven

U.S. Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., speaks Wednesday at a U.S. Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources' Energy Subcommittee meeting on "pathways to lower energy prices in the U.S." 

"Skyrocketing inflation and higher energy costs hit every American, every day. But more than that, significant parts of our nation face increased risk of blackouts and brownouts due to loss of baseload power, like coal-fired electric,” Hoeven said in a statement. “That’s why we need the Biden administration to reverse course on its harmful energy agenda and work with us to empower the U.S. to produce more energy with better environmental stewardship, like we’re doing in my home state."

People are also reading…

Fedorchak, a Republican, said North Dakotans' natural gas bills have increased 30% since 2016 and transmission costs for electric customers have gone up 388% since 2003 "and promise to continue rising," despite the electricity-exporting state's ranking as one of the lowest for rates in the nations.

"Quite honestly our customers are starting to grow leery of the promises of low-cost, renewable energy," Fedorchak said. "Our utilities have aggressively pursued green energy, assuring customers it will save them money, and yet their bills are rising, so my first plea to you today is this: Be honest with American citizens. Transitioning our grid to 100% renewable energy may be achievable and desirable, but it is not going to lower costs for many, especially in the next 25 years."

She also spoke of "growing reliability challenges we see nationwide" as "a reality check on how the electric system works," citing a growing number of grid events requiring emergency procedures since 2016. She cited the 2021 Texas power grid crisis, when more than 240 people died amid outages and winter storms. 

Ron Ness

North Dakota Petroleum Council President Ron Ness testifies Wednesday to the U.S. Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources' Energy Subcommittee about "pathways to lower energy prices in the U.S." 

Ness said, "Increasing American oil and natural gas production will help reduce prices," but those efforts face hurdles for new leases, permits and easements on federal lands, "burdensome regulations, difficulty in building infrastructure, finding workers and access to new capital investment."

North Dakota's Bakken oil fields need "$20 million per day of investment to substantially grow production," he said. "The rhetoric that it is time for our country to leave fossil fuels behind" has driven investor hesitancy, he said.

Subcommittee Democrats questioned oil industry profits and federal subsidies to the industry, and emphasized climate change as a national security issue and global concern.

Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

0 Comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Judge refuses to dismiss tribes' lawsuit over redistricting

Judge refuses to dismiss tribes' lawsuit over redistricting

A federal judge in North Dakota has denied the state’s request to throw out a lawsuit brought by two Native American tribes that allege the state’s new legislative map dilutes tribal members’ voting strength. The lawsuit filed in February by the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa and the Spirit Lake Tribe alleges that the state’s Republican-led Legislature’s new map violated the Voting Rights Act. U.S. District Judge Peter Welte’s ruling Thursday dismissed the state’s argument that the tribes lacked the standing to sue. Secretary of State Al Jaeger declined to comment about the ruling Friday because the lawsuit is unresolved.

SD Dem governor candidate picks running mate

South Dakota Democratic lawmaker Jamie Smith has selected fellow House member Jennifer Keintz for his running mate as lieutenant governor. Smith is trying to unseat Gov. Kristi Noem in the November election. Smith made the announcement ahead of the Democratic Party’s state convention. The convention starts Friday. The party convention will select the nominee for lieutenant governor, but no one else has announced their candidacy. Keintz has held a seat in the House for one term, representing a mostly rural district in the northeast corner of South Dakota. She is also a real estate broker.

Watch Now: Related Video

President flees Sri Lanka amid crisis as ire turns toward PM

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News